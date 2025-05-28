Barron Trump's Harvard rejection rumours quashed by Melania Trump

Barron Trump has been under spotlight amid the tension between his dad President Donald Trump and Harvard University.
Following the tug of war between the administration and American's oldest university, the internet speculated that the teen might be the actual reason behind Trump's actions.
Several social media post came to light, which claimed that Barron might have been rejected by Harvard, which prompted Trump's feud with the institute.
Melania Trump's reaction to the rumours
Melania Trump has firmly put the rumours to rest with a clear message on Tuesday.
Sharing a statement through her communications director Nicholas Clemens, the first lady noted, "Barron did not apply to Harvard, and any assertion that he, or anyone on his behalf, applied is completely false."
Harvard University has not been in Trump good books in recent weeks as he accused the institute of discrimination.
Furthermore, the president also cut federal funding, and banned Harvard from enrolling foreign students.
Along with that, the university – with a 96 percent rejection rate – has hit back at Trump's actions with series of lawsuits filed in federal court.
Barron Trump's University decision
Barron has shown interest in entrepreneurial life and is enrolled in Stern Business School at NYU, where he has completed his freshman year.
The decision to move to New York was a surprise to many as other members of Trump clan had attended either the University of Pennsylvania or Georgetown University.
In another instant, Trump praised his youngest son's intelligence as he showed off that Barron has been accepted in "a lot" of colleges before deciding to move forward with NYU.