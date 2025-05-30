Sports

PSG vs Inter Milan Champions League showdown: What you need to know

José Mourinho calls the Champions League ‘the biggest trophy’ in European club football

  • by Web Desk
  • |
José Mourinho calls the Champions League ‘the biggest trophy’ in European club football
José Mourinho calls the Champions League ‘the biggest trophy’ in European club football 

Paris Saint-Germain and Inter Milan are all set for the final face off to win the “biggest trophy” of the European club football.

According to CNN, the Champions League final between Paris Saint-Germain and Inter Milan takes place Saturday at 3 pm ET / 9 pm local time in Munich with the French club looking for its first ever European Cup, while Inter looks for its fourth.

Two-time Champions League winner, José Mourinho, said, “The Champions League is the biggest trophy in European club football and I have to say it’s the biggest trophy in the world because you play against the best.”

No one understands the importance of the competition more than two-time winner José Mourinho. The legendary coach won it first with Porto in 2004 before repeating the feat with Inter in 2010.

“To win the Champions League is like to be immortal. The winners are legends, you are always going to be a legend at that club,” he recently said in a BBC Sport documentary about his two wins.

How PSG and Milan qualify for the finals?

Les Parisiens made it to the knockouts by beating Brest in the play-in stage before beginning a tour of England’s finest, beating Premier League champion Liverpool, Aston Villa and Arsenal to make it to Germany.

Meanwhile, Inter finished in the top-8 of the group stage, making it straight to the last-16 where the Nerazzurri knocked out Feyenoord, Bayern Munich and Barcelona to book a ticket to the Allianz Arena.

Trent Alexander-Arnold officially joins Real Madrid ahead of Club World Cup
Trent Alexander-Arnold officially joins Real Madrid ahead of Club World Cup
Real Madrid announced that Alexander-Arnold has signed a six-year contract with the club
Jack Draper outlasts Gael Monfils in four-set thriller at Roland Garros
Jack Draper outlasts Gael Monfils in four-set thriller at Roland Garros
Draper stuns home favourite Gael Monfils to qualify for French Open third round
Novak Djokovic hit with major blow ahead of French Open third round
Novak Djokovic hit with major blow ahead of French Open third round
Djokovic beat home star Corentin Moutet to qualify for the third round at Roland Garros
World’s richest tennis player who surpasses combined wealth of Serena Williams, Novak Djokovic
World’s richest tennis player who surpasses combined wealth of Serena Williams, Novak Djokovic
Serena Williams and Novak Djokovic have achieved a lot of success in their tennis careers
French Open 2025: Alex de Minaur suffer shocking five-set loss to Bublik
French Open 2025: Alex de Minaur suffer shocking five-set loss to Bublik
De Minaur exits follows the early defeats of Jakub Mensik, Casper Ruud and Stefanos Tsitsipas
Call of Duty: Warzone Season 4 latest update brings armour advancement
Call of Duty: Warzone Season 4 latest update brings armour advancement
New mode will be changed with Battle Royale Casual Solos, which features mix of both real-life players, bots
Nintendo Switch app adds highly demanded feature: What’s inside
Nintendo Switch app adds highly demanded feature: What’s inside
New hybrid console will offer some big advancements over Switch 1, with Nintendo Switch 2 boasting 4K support
GTA 6 update: Release window, trailer breakdown, price and more
GTA 6 update: Release window, trailer breakdown, price and more
GTA 6 will be available on platforms, including PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S
McLaren recognises Ferrari as tough competition ahead of Spanish GP
McLaren recognises Ferrari as tough competition ahead of Spanish GP
McLaren Team Principal Andrea Stella believes Ferrari will be ‘fast’ in Barcelona
LeBron James, Stephen Curry era ended? Paul Pierce drops brutal truth
LeBron James, Stephen Curry era ended? Paul Pierce drops brutal truth
James’ Los Angeles Lakers eliminated in the First Round of the 2025 NBA playoffs
Chelsea roar back to win historic UEFA Conference League title
Chelsea roar back to win historic UEFA Conference League title
Chelsea beats Real Betis in the UEFA Conference League to complete the European trophies tally
Cristiano Ronaldo in Club World Cup? 5 possible teams for CR7
Cristiano Ronaldo in Club World Cup? 5 possible teams for CR7
Ronaldo hints at leaving Saudi club Al Nassr with a cryptic 'chapter is over' post