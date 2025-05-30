PSG vs Inter Milan Champions League showdown: What you need to know

Paris Saint-Germain and Inter Milan are all set for the final face off to win the “biggest trophy” of the European club football.
According to CNN, the Champions League final between Paris Saint-Germain and Inter Milan takes place Saturday at 3 pm ET / 9 pm local time in Munich with the French club looking for its first ever European Cup, while Inter looks for its fourth.
Two-time Champions League winner, José Mourinho, said, “The Champions League is the biggest trophy in European club football and I have to say it’s the biggest trophy in the world because you play against the best.”
No one understands the importance of the competition more than two-time winner José Mourinho. The legendary coach won it first with Porto in 2004 before repeating the feat with Inter in 2010.
“To win the Champions League is like to be immortal. The winners are legends, you are always going to be a legend at that club,” he recently said in a BBC Sport documentary about his two wins.
How PSG and Milan qualify for the finals?
Les Parisiens made it to the knockouts by beating Brest in the play-in stage before beginning a tour of England’s finest, beating Premier League champion Liverpool, Aston Villa and Arsenal to make it to Germany.
Meanwhile, Inter finished in the top-8 of the group stage, making it straight to the last-16 where the Nerazzurri knocked out Feyenoord, Bayern Munich and Barcelona to book a ticket to the Allianz Arena.