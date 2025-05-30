Royal

Princess Eugenie gushes over son Ernest’s on his second birthday: ‘My golden boy’

Princess Eugenie is a doting mother to sons, August and Ernest, whom she shares with husband Jack Brooksbank

  • by Web Desk
  • |
Princess Eugenie gushes over son Ernest’s on his second birthday: ‘My golden boy’
Princess Eugenie gushes over son Ernest’s on his second birthday: ‘My golden boy’

Princess Eugenie’s little one has just turned two and she can’t stop gushing over it!

The Princess of York took to her Instagram account on Friday, May 30, to celebrate son Ernest’s second birthday with sweet never-seen-before photos.

She kicked off her carousel with an adorable photo of Ernest, who could be seen walking on a sidewalk with his hands in his pockets, serving major fashion goals.

The two-year-old was wearing a dark green puffer jacket with neon sleeves, paired with gray pants, and dark shoes with white accents.

 In the next images, Ernest could be seen playing with his older brother, August.

One of the photos also featured Princess Eugenie’s husband Jack Brooksbank, who could be seen spinning Ernest in the air at a snowy ski resort.

Another image showed Princess Eugenie and Ernest walking down the street in Kensington, near where they live at Ivy Cottage.

“Happy Birthday my darling Ernie. 2 today!” she wrote in the caption.

Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson’s daughter further added, “And what an incredible two years it's been. Always smiling, always laughing, always giving hugs and hello's and making everyone happy. My golden boy, we love you!”


About Princess Eugenie kids

Princess Eugenie is a doting mother to sons, August Philip Hawke Brooksbank and Ernest George Ronnie Brooksbank, whom she shares with husband Jack Brooksbank.

Prince William highlights farming challenges during Duchy of Cornwall tour
Prince William highlights farming challenges during Duchy of Cornwall tour
The Prince of Wales became Duke of Cornwall after King Charles' accession to the throne in September 2022
Princess Eugenie celebrates private occasion after taking over new role
Princess Eugenie celebrates private occasion after taking over new role
The Princess of York has been appointed as a global ambassador for Thirty Six For Coral by King Charles
King Charles unveils 'huge variety' of lavish gifts received as Head of State
King Charles unveils 'huge variety' of lavish gifts received as Head of State
The 76-year-old monarch drops exclusive glimpse of his special presents he received across the globe
Princess Diana's brother marks special day after sharing tragic news
Princess Diana's brother marks special day after sharing tragic news
Princess Diana brother Charles Spencer celebrates milestone event after childhood home Althorp House was attacked
King Frederik unveils elegant new portrait of twins Prince Vincent, Princess Josephine
King Frederik unveils elegant new portrait of twins Prince Vincent, Princess Josephine
Prince Vincent and Princess Josephine are the youngest children of King Frederik and Queen Mary
Prince William’s property plans put Prince George's inheritance at stake
Prince William’s property plans put Prince George's inheritance at stake
Prince George set to inherit Duchy of Cornwall after Prince William becomes King
Renowned Royal's future in jeopardy amid Trump's major decision
Renowned Royal's future in jeopardy amid Trump's major decision
Princess Elisabeth of Belgium is currently pursuing master's degree in public policy at the Harvard University
Sarah Ferguson drops video message after Prince William's fresh blow to Andrew
Sarah Ferguson drops video message after Prince William's fresh blow to Andrew
Sarah Ferguson shares thoughtful message after Prince Andrew receives painful news from William
Prince William reveals future plans as Duke of Cornwall
Prince William reveals future plans as Duke of Cornwall
Prince William opens up about 'responsibility' and 'leadership' after inhering key role from late Queen Elizabeth II
Prince Harry becomes the punch line at US Bitcoin Conference
Prince Harry becomes the punch line at US Bitcoin Conference
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex moved to California, US in June 2020
Meghan Markle surprises fans with 'special' interview announcement
Meghan Markle surprises fans with 'special' interview announcement
The Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle drops exciting news regarding her podcast 'Confession of a Female Founder'
Prince William returns to screen amid Royal duties break with Princess Kate
Prince William returns to screen amid Royal duties break with Princess Kate
The Prince of Wales set to attend key event next week without Kate Middleton