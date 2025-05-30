Princess Eugenie gushes over son Ernest’s on his second birthday: ‘My golden boy’

Princess Eugenie’s little one has just turned two and she can’t stop gushing over it!
The Princess of York took to her Instagram account on Friday, May 30, to celebrate son Ernest’s second birthday with sweet never-seen-before photos.
She kicked off her carousel with an adorable photo of Ernest, who could be seen walking on a sidewalk with his hands in his pockets, serving major fashion goals.
The two-year-old was wearing a dark green puffer jacket with neon sleeves, paired with gray pants, and dark shoes with white accents.
In the next images, Ernest could be seen playing with his older brother, August.
One of the photos also featured Princess Eugenie’s husband Jack Brooksbank, who could be seen spinning Ernest in the air at a snowy ski resort.
Another image showed Princess Eugenie and Ernest walking down the street in Kensington, near where they live at Ivy Cottage.
“Happy Birthday my darling Ernie. 2 today!” she wrote in the caption.
Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson’s daughter further added, “And what an incredible two years it's been. Always smiling, always laughing, always giving hugs and hello's and making everyone happy. My golden boy, we love you!”
About Princess Eugenie kids
Princess Eugenie is a doting mother to sons, August Philip Hawke Brooksbank and Ernest George Ronnie Brooksbank, whom she shares with husband Jack Brooksbank.