Tommy Paul advances to fourth round with strong comeback at French Open

Tommy Paul, a tennis player from the United States, won a close and difficult match against Karen Khachanov to advance to the fourth round of the French Open tournament.
Paul started the match strongly by winning the first set 6-3 against Khachanov.
However, Khachanov responded more strongly by winning the second set 6-3, making the match tied at one set each.
The third set was also difficult and closely contested, with both players giving their best and competing strongly.
Afterwards, the match went to a tiebreak and after nine points, Paul managed to win the third set.
Paul needed just one more set to win the match but Khachanov made strong comeback and won fourth set 6-3.
But even after all these challenges, Paul didn't give up and played with focus in the final set and eventually claimed the victory.
It is worth mentioning that Paul came into the 2025 French Open tournament as the second-best ranked male tennis player from the US.
The only American ranked higher than him was Taylor Fritz but he was unexpectedly knocked out of the tournament by losing in the first round.
What's next for Tommy Paul?
The 28-year-old will now face Australian player Alexei Popyrin in the fourth round this coming Sunday.