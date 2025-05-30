X’s latest DM feature, XChat, now available for beta

X’s new DM feature, XChat, has launched for beta testers. A few X subscribers have reported that they can access XChat.
Reverse engineer Nima Owji confirmed to TechCrunch that the latest messaging system is not available to the buyers.
X’s new DM feature launched
XChat aims to be a powerful variant of X’s existing direct messages (DM) feature, which was developed before the tech billionaire Elon Musk took over Twitter.
A few features have been speculated to be part of XChat include group messages, end-to-end encryption, the capability to mark messages as unread and more.
X halted working on its encrypted DM feature, which could be related to the impending launch of XChat, which could be the latest release of XChat since this new system would make the existing DM interface obsolete.
Paid subscribers on X previously had access to a limited variant of encrypted messaging for two years.
In the years after Musk acquired Twitter, he has always voiced on several occasions regarding his ambitions to make a Signal-like messaging service integrated into X. If XChat is set to be launched for the public, then this news could represent Musk’s follow-through on that goal.