Mom in Florida charged with second-degree murder of her 6-year-old son

The young boy's body was discovered after the school requested a welfare check from the sheriff's department

A 6-year-old was found dead in Florida after missing school for several days.

On Friday, May 30, the boy, Ra'myl Pierre, was found in his bed in the family's Fort Pierce home around 10 a.m, after school resource deputies requested a welfare check.

Following the discovery of the body, his mother, was charged with second-degree murder, failure to report a death, and with altering a body.

 According to Sheriff Richard R. Del Toro Jr., the woman, Rhonda Paulynice, believed she was exorcising "demon's out of the child's body."

Toro noted that the mother believed she was being instructed by God to exorcise the child.

He further added, "and when the child had stopped moving and basically passed away, at the point she felt that the child had been released from those demons."

When the sheriff's deputy arrived at the home, Paulynice met the deputy in the driveway and escorted the officer into the home, where the dead body was found.

Ra'myl Pierre's autopsy to reveal the cause of death

The manner and cause of death will be revealed after an autopsy will be performed.

Investigators believe that the child has been death since May 18 but emphasised that the autopsy will provide more clear answers.

The household has been visited by the authorities for several reasons prior to the tragic incident.

They last responded on a call about a medical issue for the mother on May 17.

Along with that there have been some domestic issues at the home involving the 35-year-old and her sister, who no longer lives there.

