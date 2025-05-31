World

Beekeepers rush to rescue after hives spill after crash in Washington

Around 250 million bees escaped a semi-truck after it was overturned near the Washington-Canada border

A semi-truck carrying 250 million bees and their hives got into an accident on a Washington state roadway, unleashing a storm of buzzing insects.

On Friday, May 30, following the incident, around two dozen volunteer beekeepers from the region of Whatcom County saved the day with their swift actions.

According to the Whatcom County Sheriff's Office, the volunteers helped restore hives that had displaced during the crash.

The sheriff's office noted, "Hive boxes from the overturned truck were recovered, restored and returned to use."

Along with that, the authorities warned residents that it could take a few days to recapture the escapees.

The official statement added, "The plan is to allow the bees to re-hive and find their queen bee."

Bees to reunite with their hives soon

Katie Buckley, the pollinator health coordinator for the Washington State Department of Agriculture, shared a positive news.

She noted that the bees will survive the unfortunate accident and will hopefully reconnect with their hives.

Talking about the bees, Katie also shared that residents need to avoid the winged insects and the area of the accident.

This is because the insects might not be in their best mood after being ejected from the vehicle and the hives.

Notably, the sheriff's office also expressed his gratitude to the beekeepers, who are giving their all in aiding the community of bees and the environment.

