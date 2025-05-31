Sci-Tech

Microsoft latest news: Notepad app receives new update

Notepad app is usually used with plain text, you can also easily clear all formatting

  • by Web Desk
  • |
Microsoft latest news: Notepad app receives new update
Microsoft latest news: Notepad app receives new update

Microsoft has officially announced the addition of new features to its Windows Notepad app.

The Redmond, Washington-based company revealed on Saturday, May 31, 2025, that the significant Notepad update is available for Canary and Dev Channel testers on Windows 11, and releases bold and italic styling, alongside hyperlinks and even Markdown support.

Microsoft releases new feature to Notepad app

Notepad app now has a formatting toolbar at the top of the app, alongside the existing File, Edit, and View options.

The toolbar includes access to bold, italic, and hyperlink options, but it also provides support for lists and headings.

To note, the Notepad app is usually used with plain text, you can also easily clear all formatting from the formatting toolbar or the edit menu in the app.

Microsoft Principal Group Product Manager Dave Grochocki stated, “The experience supports Markdown style input and files for users who prefer to work directly with the lightweight markup language.”

“You can switch between formatted Markdown and Markdown syntax views in the view menu or by selecting the toggle button in the status bar at the bottom of the window,” Grochocki added.

The new “Write” feature in Notepad can be used to “quickly draft text based on your prompt,” and alongside these formatting options, Notepad is starting to look a lot more like Microsoft Word.

It is worth noting that the Notepad app has received multiple features since Microsoft removed WordPad from Windows. 

Instagram new update now supports 3:4 aspect ratio photos
Instagram new update now supports 3:4 aspect ratio photos
Instagram supports 3:4 aspect ratio photos on single-photo posts and carousels, providing better experience
WhatsApp makes shocking announcement for iPhone users
WhatsApp makes shocking announcement for iPhone users
WhatsApp will only work on iPhones running on iOS 15.1 or later and Android devices that works on Android 5.0 will lose support
DeepSeek brings R1 update to outdo Google, OpenAI
DeepSeek brings R1 update to outdo Google, OpenAI
DeepSeek is likely to launch a successor, R2, in the near future
X’s latest DM feature, XChat, now available for beta
X’s latest DM feature, XChat, now available for beta
XChat aims to be a powerful variant of X’s existing direct messages (DM) feature
Gemini now able to automatically summarise your long emails
Gemini now able to automatically summarise your long emails
Gemini's latest feature is currently only accessible for emails in the English language
Elon Musk’s X temporarily pauses encrypted DMs feature
Elon Musk’s X temporarily pauses encrypted DMs feature
This expected suspension of encrypted DMs comes amidst current speculation regarding 'XChat'
Perplexity’s releases Labs to create spreadsheets, dashboards, and more
Perplexity’s releases Labs to create spreadsheets, dashboards, and more
Perplexity Labs is currently available on the web, iOS, and Android
YouTube Short users will get Google Lens for improved user experience
YouTube Short users will get Google Lens for improved user experience
Lens will show visual matches and browse results applied over the Shorts
Elon Musk aims to launch Mars mission by 2026 despite starship setbacks
Elon Musk aims to launch Mars mission by 2026 despite starship setbacks
World’s richest man Musk, plans to send uncrewed mission to the Red Planet by the end of 2026
Grammarly receives billion-dollar funding from General Catalyst
Grammarly receives billion-dollar funding from General Catalyst
The writing assistant startup, Grammarly, has secured $1 billion investment from a venture capital company
WhatsApp working on 'Logout Option' for main devices: Here’s how it works
WhatsApp working on 'Logout Option' for main devices: Here’s how it works
With this feature, WhatsApp aims to provide advanced experience to users without any issue
Google announces a new AI model to translate sign language
Google announces a new AI model to translate sign language
SignGemma can function without requiring Internet, making it suitable to use in areas with limited connectivity