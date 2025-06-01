Royal

Prince Harry confides in Princess Diana's brother to change family name

Prince Harry plans to honour late Princess Diana 30 years after her death

Prince Harry has reportedly confide in Princess Diana 's brother Earl Spencer to change his family name.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex gave up their royal title when they stepped down as senior royals in March 2020. However, they still retain the HRH titles, which Harry has had since birth.

Almost 30 years since Diana’s death in a Paris car crash in Paris at the age of 36, Harry seemingly wants to take his mother's surname and ditch Mountbatten-Windsor, used by his children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

As per Daily Mail report, King Charles’ youngest son discussed the sensitive issue with Earl during a rare visit to Britain.

A source told the media outlet, “They had a very amicable conversation and Spencer advised him against taking such a step.”

When it comes to changing names and titles for royal family members, there are a lof of legal hurdles. The Sussex title was given to the pair on the morning of their wedding by Harry's late grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II.

How Prince Harry’s decision will impact his kids' names:

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's kids have Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor and Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor on their birth certificates.

If the Duke of Sussex becomes successful in changing his family name, his daughter will become Lilibet Diana Spencer. It will be a heartwarming tribute to his late mother.

