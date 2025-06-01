Royal

Meghan Markle slammed for playing 'victim card' to boost her brand growth

The Duchess of Sussex has faced intense criticism since launching her business ventures earlier this year

Meghan Markle slammed for playing 'victim card' to boost her brand growth  

Meghan Markle recently used a perpetual victim card to promote her business ventures. 

Shortly after her candid confession about spending a certain amount of money on the brands that she launched earlier this year, the Duchess of Sussex brutally criticized for boosting her business by keeping herself in the limelight.

The former actress made the admission in the latest episode of her podcast series, Confessions of a Female Founder, alongside billionaire clothing entrepreneur Sara Blakely.

During the interview, Meghan revealed that she had been facing a crushing guilt mentality after investing a major amount of money in her businesses. 

She continued that fans keep speculating that Prince Harry’s wife has "a lot of money" since her childhood.

As Meghan's bombshell statement gained traction on social media, a branding expert, Doug Eldridge, suggested that the recent remarks of the duchess were "inevitable but inauthentic."

"It’s like humidity you can't see it, but you feel it and it's undeniable, For Meghan, this was a tactic to try and become more relatable to her audience, but you can't fake authenticity," Doug told Fox News.

Why Meghan Markle used the 'perpetual victim card' strategy? 

The branding specialist also claimed that Meghan not only used emotional strategies to boost her business ventures, but she also continued to hurt the British Royal Family with her indirect references.

"In terms of the royal family, her indirect references continue to hurt her with the target audience," Doug stated.

As of now, Meghan Markle has not reacted to these ongoing perpetual victim card reports. 

