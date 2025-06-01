World

Woman miraculously survives 245 days of hunger strike

The doctor warned that Laila Soueif, a 69-year-old woman is at serious risk of sudden death

  • by Web Desk
  • |
Woman miraculously survives 245 days of hunger strike 

A 69-year-old woman named Laila Soueif, who has been on a hunger strike for 245 days is surviving miraculously.

A woman is on hunger strike to protest her son's imprisonment in Egypt and her daughter Sanaa Soueif said it is a "miracle" that her mother is still alive, as per Sky News.

"It's a miracle mum is alive. At some point [last night] the blood sugar machine was not reading, but my mum is still conscious. She's holding on," she said.

Woman miraculously survives 245 days of hunger strike

Laila started the hunger strike on September 29 last year, just one day after her son, Alaa Abd el Fattah, a British-Egyptian was supposed to be released from prison after serving a five-year sentence.

Woman miraculously survives 245 days of hunger strike

During the strike, she has only been surviving on water and rehydration salts.

Laila was taken to St Thomas' Hospital in London on Thursday due to serious concerns about her life.

As per the outlet, the doctor warned that Laila is at serious risk of sudden death.

They further said that there is a high chance that her brain, heart and kidneys could be permanently damaged which would make it more dangerous for her if she begins to eat again.

What happened to her son?

Activist Fattah has been in prison almost continuously since 2014 because of his involvement in the pro-democracy Arab Spring protests in 2011.

He was free for six months but got arrested again in 2019 for sharing a report on social media that said a prisoner died in jail, which the authorities called “false news.”

