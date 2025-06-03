Tom Hiddleston poses with co-stars at 'The Life of Chuck' premiere

Tom Hiddleston looked draper at the premiere of his most-awaited film, The Life of Chuck.
The Loki alum attended the premiere with co-stars Chiwetel Ejiofor, Karen Gillan, Mark Hamill, Annalise Basso, Mia Sara, Matthew Lillard, Carl Lumbly, Samantha Sloyan, Kate Siegel, David Dastmalchian, Trinity Jo-Li Bliss, Violet McGraw, Benjamin Pajak, and Cody Flanagan.
Tom opted for a blue suit, patterned tie and sleek hair for the big event, which took place at the Hollywood Legion Theater in Los Angeles.
A day before the premier, he got candid about shooting the last day on set during a chat with Awards Watch.
Tom shared, “On the very last day, the fourth day of (filming the sequence), I can’t remember what the setup was but it was a tribute to the old musicals. It was the freest it had been, it was the most precise it had been. It was the most infectious and joyful.”
While reflecting on his dance sequence in the new move, the Thor actor said, “It was electrifying. It was like scoring a goal in the World Cup final or touchdown in the Super Bowl or a home run, it was just like a magical thing.”
The Life of Chuck release date:
The Life of Chuck will be released in select theatres on June 6. Tom Hiddleston's new film is set to release worldwide on June 13.