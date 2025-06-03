Entertainment

'Love Island USA': Here's how and where to watch?

'Love Island USA' will be exclusively available on Peacock in affordable subscription options

Love Island USA: Here's how and where to watch?

The latest season of Love Island USA returns on Tuesday, June 3, 2025, starting with six weeks of steamy reality romance.

Season 7 comes with a new group of singles heading to the villa in Fiji, where they’ll couple up, face challenges, and compete for a $100,000 prize.

Vanderpump Rules star Ariana Madix is set to return as the host for Season 7, which promises six weeks of romance, drama, and competition.

Where to watch Love Island USA?

Love Island USA will be exclusively available on Peacock.

Ad-supported plan: $7.99/month

Premium Plus (ad-free): $14/month (It also includes access to your local offline installation).

Users can watch the latest episodes six days a week, every day except Wednesday, kicking off on June 3.

Season 7 cast

The cast includes Austin Shepard, Belle-A Walker, Taylor Williams, Huda Mustafa, and more.

It is pertinent to mention that Season 7 will likely be long, with 36 episodes over six weeks.

How to watch Love Island UK in the USA?

Streamers can enjoy Love Island UK for free on ITVX using ExpressVPN.

1. Change server location to the UK

2. Generate an ITVX account using a UK postcode

3. Watch episodes live or on-demand

To watch the episodes from the UK variant, streamers are required to watch it from Hulu in the US.

Whether users prefer steamy romance stateside or British island drama, there’s a lot of exciting content to stream from the couch of your house this summer.

