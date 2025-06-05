Barron Trump net worth: How much is Trump family's youngest heir worth?

Barron Trump's sitting pretty with an estimated $80 million in the bank at just 18 years old.
The youngest Trump kid has managed to stack up more cash than most people see in a lifetime, and he's barely out of high school. Between family money, real estate deals, and some smart trust fund moves, this kid's already playing in the big leagues.
According to National World, Barron's net worth could be anywhere from $76 million to $80 million, though some sources like Celebrity Net Worth are way more conservative at $10 million. But honestly, the higher estimates seem more legit when you look at what this kid actually owns.
Barron owns a 10,000-square-foot mansion in Palm Beach, Florida which is currently valued at $11 million.
His other real-estate properties include a 30-acre estate in Bedminster, New Jersey. It is valued at $19 million. So right there, we're looking at about $30 million just in real estate – not bad for someone who can't even legally drink yet.
