World

Barron Trump net worth: How much is Trump family's youngest heir worth?

Barron Trump is the youngest son of the US President Donald Trump and wife, Melania Trump

  • by Web Desk
  • |
Barron Trump is the youngest son of the US President Donald Trump and wife, Melania Trump
Barron Trump is the youngest son of the US President Donald Trump and wife, Melania Trump

Barron Trump's sitting pretty with an estimated $80 million in the bank at just 18 years old.

The youngest Trump kid has managed to stack up more cash than most people see in a lifetime, and he's barely out of high school. Between family money, real estate deals, and some smart trust fund moves, this kid's already playing in the big leagues.

According to National World, Barron's net worth could be anywhere from $76 million to $80 million, though some sources like Celebrity Net Worth are way more conservative at $10 million. But honestly, the higher estimates seem more legit when you look at what this kid actually owns.

Barron owns a 10,000-square-foot mansion in Palm Beach, Florida which is currently valued at $11 million.

His other real-estate properties include a 30-acre estate in Bedminster, New Jersey. It is valued at $19 million. So right there, we're looking at about $30 million just in real estate – not bad for someone who can't even legally drink yet.

According to National World, Barron's net worth could be anywhere from $76 million to $80 million, though some sources like Celebrity Net Worth are way more conservative at $10 million. But honestly, the higher estimates seem more legit when you look at what this kid actually owns.

Barron owns a 10,000-square-foot mansion in Palm Beach, Florida which is currently valued at $11 million. His other real-estate properties include a 30-acre estate in Bedminster, New Jersey. It is valued at $19 million. So right there, we're looking at about $30 million just in real estate – not bad for someone who can't even legally drink yet.

Karine Jean-Pierre: Ex-Biden press secretary makes shocking party switch
Karine Jean-Pierre: Ex-Biden press secretary makes shocking party switch
Former White House press secretary Jean-Pierre announces she’s no longer a Democrat
Andrew Tate golden passport under threat as Vanuatu takes action
Andrew Tate golden passport under threat as Vanuatu takes action
Vanuatu to strip Andrew Tate of 'golden passport' citizenship amid security concerns
WWII bombs discovered in Cologne: 20,000 displaced for bomb defusal
WWII bombs discovered in Cologne: 20,000 displaced for bomb defusal
Cologne begins the biggest evacuation since World War II after American bombs discovered in the city
Vietnam ends two-child policy amid birth rate decline
Vietnam ends two-child policy amid birth rate decline
Vietnam has erased the two-child policy as the country fears economic decline
Tiananmen Square crackdown 36th anniversary: Inside China's most censored event
Tiananmen Square crackdown 36th anniversary: Inside China's most censored event
The military crackdown on China's Tiananmen square was triggered by the death of People's Republic of China's Hu Yaobang
Two Chinese scientists charged with smuggling a harmful fungus into the US
Two Chinese scientists charged with smuggling a harmful fungus into the US
Chinese scientist couple are facing severe charges for bringing potential 'agroterrorism weapon' fungus into US
Ivanka Trump in spotlight for promoting book written by dad's top critic
Ivanka Trump in spotlight for promoting book written by dad's top critic
Ivanka Trump has been enjoying her time with family and friends in Miami, Florida
South Korea elects Lee Jae-myung in sudden vote after martial law fallout
South Korea elects Lee Jae-myung in sudden vote after martial law fallout
This marks the end of a chaotic and difficult six-month period for South Korea
Elon Musk faces sharp criticism from Jon Stewart amid political fallout and family drama
Elon Musk faces sharp criticism from Jon Stewart amid political fallout and family drama
Elon Musk plans to reduce his political spending, as he already spent more than $270 million in the 2024 election
UK weather: Unstable week ahead as temperatures fall below June average
UK weather: Unstable week ahead as temperatures fall below June average
The UK will experience unstable weather with frequent showers and thunderstorms for many areas
UN elects five new countries to Security Council for 2026-27
UN elects five new countries to Security Council for 2026-27
The Security Council is the only part of the UN that can make decisions all countries must follow
Turkey, Greece powerful 5.8 earthquake claims one live, injures 69
Turkey, Greece powerful 5.8 earthquake claims one live, injures 69
Panic in Greece and Turkey as an earthquake of 5.8 magnitude hits Rhodes and resort town of Marmaris