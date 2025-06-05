Entertainment

Kris Jenner makes new plastic surgery confession after Kylie's breast augmentation news

Kris Jenner's plastic surgery made headlines when she stepped out in Paris for Lauren Sánchez's bachelorette party

Kris Jenner has made another surprising plastic surgery confession, just weeks after daughter Kylie Jenner revealed she underwent a secret breast augmentation.

The momager revealed that she got her plastic surgery from the same doctor who was responsible for her daughter Kylie Jenner's breast augmentation.

To note Dr. Garth Fisher was also behind giving Kris, 69, her first lift back in 2011.

On Wednesday, June 4, Dr. Fisher shared an Instagram post responding to Kylie shouting him out in a TikTok comment.

"I’m honored to be acknowledged by Kylie — her kind words were unexpected but truly appreciated," he began the post.

Kris took to the comment section of his post, calling Dr. Fisher a "superstar class act."

"You did my first facelift in 2011… 14 years ago!!!," she wrote.

Kris added, "and made it the most amazing experience ever and even gave us access to film so that others could get a peek inside what it’s like and not be afraid."

She continued, "You have taken great care of us always and remain such a close and treasured friend!! Such an incredible talent!!”

Kris Jenner and Kylie Jenner plastic surgery:

Notably, it came after Kris' plastic surgery made headlines yet again when she stepped out in Paris for Lauren Sánchez's star-studded bachelorette party, her youthful appearance left fans buzzing.

Kylie Jenner also revealed the details of her breast augmentation request to her surgeon after a fan on TikTok asked what she had asked for during the procedure.

