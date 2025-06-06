Khadiyah ‘KD’ Lewis, ‘Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta’ starlet, passes away at 44

Khadiyah “KD” Lewis has passed away!
While speaking to The Shade Room on Thursday, June 5, the Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta alum’s brother, Jay, revealed that Khadiyah passed away last month at the age of 44.
He expressed, “This has been an extremely emotionally devastating time. All prayers, condolences, and well wishes are sincerely appreciated.”
Meanwhile, the American reality television star’s second brother, Elijah Inegbedion, turned to his Facebook account to pen a heartbreaking tribute for his late sister.
“Been at a lost for words for some days now. And to think that I’ll ever have the words to describe the person you’ve been and the legacy that you left behind would be erroneous. Long Live my sister Khadiyah Lewis,” he wrote.
Continuing his tribute, Elijah expressed, “You left behind a legacy most individuals can only dream of. Thank you for loving me the way you did and always having my back no matter what. God blessed me when he made me your baby brother and for that I am eternally thankful. You are forever on my mind and in my heart. I love you!”
Khadiyah ‘KD’ Lewis cause of death:
None of the reality TV star’s brothers disclosed Khadiyan Lewis’s cause of death.
Khadiyah Lewis on Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta:
The Atlanta-based reality TV star and entrepreneur, Khadiyah Lewis, first appeared on Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta in Season 3 during her relationship with rapper Yung Joc.
She then appeared in Season 4 as a supporting cast member.