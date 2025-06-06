Cristiano Ronaldo, Lamine Yamal set for epic UEFA Nations League final showdown

In the football world, a highly anticipated clash is about to take place where one of the greatest football players, Cristiano Ronaldo and rising star Lamine Yamal will face each other.
Portugal who won the first UEFA Nations League in 2019 and current champions Spain are set to play against each other in the final which is scheduled to take place on Sunday, June 8.
This is considered one of the most exciting and major international finals in recent years.
Ronaldo recently scored his 137th goal that helped Portugal reach the UEFA Nations League 2025 final.
With this goal, he became the oldest player ever to score against Germany in a major tournament.
Meanwhile, Yamal, a younger player from Barcelona who has already won three trophies with his cub in the 2024-25 season scored two goals and was the standout player against France.
Lamine Yamal acknowledges Ronaldo's greatness:
The 17-year-old spoke about playing with CR7, stating, "He's a football legend. I, like all the players, have huge respect for Cristiano. I will do my job, which is to try to win, and that's it," as per GOAL.
Spain's coach praises Ronaldo's legacy:
Meanwhile, Spain's coach, Luis da la Fuente expressed his excitement about facing Ronaldo and Portuguese team.
He said, "We're playing against one of the greats: Cristiano Ronaldo. Just his name stands out - I have limitless admiration for him. It's really great to see a player at his age keep playing and be as fit as he is. I admire him very much."
When Spain and Portugal last faced each other?
The last time Spain and Portugal faced each other was in 2022 during a Nations League group stage match where Spain won by 1-0 in Portugal.