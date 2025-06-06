Entertainment

Inside Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce's 'gigly' date night amid baby rumors

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift began dating in September 2023

  • by Web Desk
  • |
Inside Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce’s ‘gigly’ date night amid baby rumors
Inside Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce’s ‘gigly’ date night amid baby rumors  

Taylor Swift and her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, finally stepped out together to celebrate the singer's master regaining.

According to a report by Page Six, the Cruel Summer crooner was pictured with her NFL athlete beau during their PDA-packed date night at the Palm Beach, Fla, Buccan restaurant on Wednesday, June 4th, 2025.

A longtime Swift fan, Pamela Goodman, told the publication, who was sitting next to the couple at the restaurant.

For the date night, the 14-time Grammy-winning artist was wearing a black mini dress along with skin-colored high heels. She tied her brunette into a ponytail while opting for a piece of statement jewelry.

She recalled her meeting with Swift and Kelce during their romantic date night and stated that she prepared a few words to tell the pop star and the Kansas City Chiefs tight end.

"I stood up and said, ‘Excuse me, I don’t mean to interrupt, but I’m probably one of your oldest and biggest Swifties on the planet’ and she laughed," Goodman added.

She continued, "I said, ‘I just had to stop and congratulate you on the re-ownership of your masters. I’m so, so happy for you. Congratulations."

The longtime Swift fan added that they both were extremely kind to her.

Is Taylor Swift expecting her first child? 

This appearance of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce comes after she sparked pregnancy speculations following her night out with her close pal, Selena Gomez. 

Last week, both musicians were spotted arriving at a New York City restaurant to celebrate her recent achievement of regaining her master's claims back.

Shortly after the celebrations, the photos gained traction on social media, which left fans assuming that the singer was expecting her first child.

As of now, neither Taylor Swift nor Travis Kelce, who began dating in September 2023, have confirmed the reports of pregnancy yet. 

Lily Collins gushes over ‘Emily in Paris’ co-star Ashley Park on her birthday
Lily Collins gushes over ‘Emily in Paris’ co-star Ashley Park on her birthday
Lily Collins plays Emily Cooper in the Netflix series 'Emily in Paris' while Ashley Park portrays Mindy Chen
Sean 'Diddy' Combs' anonymous victim chokes back tears amid harrowing trial
Sean 'Diddy' Combs' anonymous victim chokes back tears amid harrowing trial
The Bad Boy Records CEO has been facing serious charges since his arrest in September last year
Miley Cyrus pens moving note after attending second annual Vanity Fair dinner
Miley Cyrus pens moving note after attending second annual Vanity Fair dinner
The 'Flowers' crooner is set to premiere her visual album , Something Beautiful, at the Tribeca Film Festival
Sabrina Carpenter drops fiery ‘Manchild’ music video with cheeky note
Sabrina Carpenter drops fiery ‘Manchild’ music video with cheeky note
The ‘Manchild’ music video is directed by Grammy-nominated duo Gal Muggia and Vania Heymann
Brooklyn Beckham stays distant from family despite Romeo's break up with Kim
Brooklyn Beckham stays distant from family despite Romeo's break up with Kim
Romeo Beckham and Brooklyn Beckham have been feuding for past two months
Beyoncé gracefully handles onstage pant slip at Cowboy Carter London show
Beyoncé gracefully handles onstage pant slip at Cowboy Carter London show
Queen Bay suffered an awkward wardrobe malfunction in the middle of her London show
Paris Hilton hits World Pride Festival with Cara Delevingne, Rita Ora
Paris Hilton hits World Pride Festival with Cara Delevingne, Rita Ora
The 'House of Wax' starlet arrived at Washington D.C for her spectacular musical festival over the weekend
‘Black Panther’ writer confirms Denzel Washington's role in third installment
‘Black Panther’ writer confirms Denzel Washington's role in third installment
Ryan Coogler's 'Black Panther 3' is reportedly set to releases in theaters in 2028
Jennifer Lopez plans ‘sexy glow up’ as she embraces life as single woman
Jennifer Lopez plans ‘sexy glow up’ as she embraces life as single woman
The ‘Atlas’ actress, Jennifer Lopez, finalized divorce with ex-husband Ben Affleck earlier this year
JoJo Siwa spills on what made her fall head over heels for Chris Hughes
JoJo Siwa spills on what made her fall head over heels for Chris Hughes
The ‘Guilty Pleasure’ singer said that her relationship with Chris Hughes will ‘last a lifetime’
Hugh Jackman teams up with Ryan Reynolds for major new project
Hugh Jackman teams up with Ryan Reynolds for major new project
'Deadpool & Wolverine' co-stars joined the table for exciting new venture
Blake Lively honors mom’s role in inspiring her passion amid Justin Baldoni legal feud
Blake Lively honors mom’s role in inspiring her passion amid Justin Baldoni legal feud
'Gossip Girl' star shared a touching tribute to her mom, Willie Elaine McAlpi