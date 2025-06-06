Inside Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce’s ‘gigly’ date night amid baby rumors  

Taylor Swift and her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, finally stepped out together to celebrate the singer's master regaining.
According to a report by Page Six, the Cruel Summer crooner was pictured with her NFL athlete beau during their PDA-packed date night at the Palm Beach, Fla, Buccan restaurant on Wednesday, June 4th, 2025.
A longtime Swift fan, Pamela Goodman, told the publication, who was sitting next to the couple at the restaurant.
For the date night, the 14-time Grammy-winning artist was wearing a black mini dress along with skin-colored high heels. She tied her brunette into a ponytail while opting for a piece of statement jewelry.
She recalled her meeting with Swift and Kelce during their romantic date night and stated that she prepared a few words to tell the pop star and the Kansas City Chiefs tight end.
"I stood up and said, ‘Excuse me, I don’t mean to interrupt, but I’m probably one of your oldest and biggest Swifties on the planet’ and she laughed," Goodman added.
She continued, "I said, ‘I just had to stop and congratulate you on the re-ownership of your masters. I’m so, so happy for you. Congratulations."
The longtime Swift fan added that they both were extremely kind to her.
Is Taylor Swift expecting her first child?
This appearance of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce comes after she sparked pregnancy speculations following her night out with her close pal, Selena Gomez.
Last week, both musicians were spotted arriving at a New York City restaurant to celebrate her recent achievement of regaining her master's claims back.
Shortly after the celebrations, the photos gained traction on social media, which left fans assuming that the singer was expecting her first child.
As of now, neither Taylor Swift nor Travis Kelce, who began dating in September 2023, have confirmed the reports of pregnancy yet.