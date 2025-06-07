Meghan Markle stuns in breezy beach photo as she teases new As Ever launch

Meghan Markle is heading into summer!
The Duchess of Sussex took to the official Instagram of her lifestyle brand, As Ever on Saturday, June 7, to share a serene and stylish beachside photo of herself.
In the image, the mother-of-two could be seen walking along a sandy shoreline as she held her hand in her hair and smiled widely.
Meghan wore a flowing white dress which she paired with a Fian elegant diamond tennis necklace.
“So excited for all the good to come! Running into the weekend like,” the wife of Prince Harry wrote in the caption.
Earlier this week, the Duchess of Sussex teased the launch of exciting As Ever product, which is just around the corner.
“To all who’ve been wondering and waiting, thank you! Your favorites are returning, plus a few NEW things we can’t wait to show you. Coming this month...get excited!” she wrote alongside a photo of bowls of strawberries, raspberries and blueberries resting on a kitchen countertop.
The surprise update on As Ever products came just hours after Meghan claimed that she had decided to “pause” restocking the line.
About As Ever
Meghan Markle launched a lifestyle brand, As Ever, formerly known as American Riviera Orchard, on April 2, 2025, in collaboration with Netflix.
The brand, which sells products like including Raspberry Spread and Flower Sprinkles, was sold out in less than an hour.