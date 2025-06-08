Sci-Tech

Google’s latest AI mode appears in Pixel Launcher: Report

Google's AI mode is said to be a smart and powerful tool that brings Gemini-powered answers into Search

Alphabet-owned Google’s latest artificial intelligence (AI) Mode icon has started appearing in the search bar on the Pixel phones' home screens.

Users can access it through the Google Search bar that is built into the Pixel Launcher, as reported by 9to5Google.

AI mode is said to be a smart and powerful tool that brings Gemini-powered answers into Search.

The company aims to enhance the search speed and its efficiency. Last month, Google rolled out this AI search experience to US users.

The Alphabet-owned firm is now pushing the boundaries towards excellence by adding a shortcut to AI Mode in the Pixel launcher.

Previously, the search bar had shortcuts for Google Lens and voice search, and now with the addition of this feature, it is able to go straight into Gemini's smart responses without launching a browser.

Google has yet to officially announce this update

This significant update is currently in the initial stages. Only a certain number of Pixel users have received the shortcut, and the company has yet to officially announce the broader rollout of this feature.

If any user hasn't received the icon yet, they can access it through the regular Google Search app.

