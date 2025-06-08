Sci-Tech

WhatsApp to launch ‘reshare and forward’ feature for status updates: Report

This upcoming update will allow users to choose who can reshare and forward your WhatsApp status on a wider spectrum

  • by Web Desk
  • |
WhatsApp to launch ‘reshare and forward’ feature for status updates: Report
WhatsApp to launch ‘reshare and forward’ feature for status updates: Report

WhatsApp is reportedly gearing up to launch a feature that will enable status update viewers to reshare and forward their status, with your permission.

This upcoming update will allow users to choose who can reshare and forward your status on a wider spectrum.

WhatsApp to allow users ‘reshare and forward’ status

Currently, while sharing your status, the preview page displays a “Status viewers” tab at the bottom of your phone.

Once you click on this, it will display a few options regarding who can see your status updates. The list will include the last option of “Allow sharing.”

Once you turn on the switch of this feature, it will allow you to choose contacts that can reshare and forward your status updates to their contacts.

Here’s how the sharing feature will work:

  1. WhatsApp status viewers can easily share anyone's status after getting permission.
  2. The person who has uploaded the status will receive a notification once you reshare their status.

Previously, resharing status was only possible if you had already mentioned the person in your status.

However, WhatsApp will now allow you to select and reshare your status to those who have not mentioned you. 

Google’s latest AI mode appears in Pixel Launcher: Report
Google’s latest AI mode appears in Pixel Launcher: Report
Google's AI mode is said to be a smart and powerful tool that brings Gemini-powered answers into Search
iOS 26 to receive significant design overhaul and system changes: Report
iOS 26 to receive significant design overhaul and system changes: Report
Apple is planning to rename iOS 19 to iOS 26 to reflect the launch instead of using version numbers
Internet outage hits North Korea: Hours of mysterious blackout raise eyebrows
Internet outage hits North Korea: Hours of mysterious blackout raise eyebrows
North Korea ‘wiped off the internet’ for nine hours after ‘major’ outage, sparking speculations
Japan's ispace fails again: Resilience lander hits moon
Japan's ispace fails again: Resilience lander hits moon
Despite the failure, the company remains committed to enhancing its technology for future lunar missions
Former OpenAI employees release latest AI startups
Former OpenAI employees release latest AI startups
Mira Murati's Thinking Machines Lab includes dozens of ex-OpenAI employees
Google Messages introduces gallery + camera redesign with ‘HD+’ quality
Google Messages introduces gallery + camera redesign with ‘HD+’ quality
This Google Messages gallery + camera redesign experiments for a prolonged time, with it slowly trickling out over a few months
X experiments highlighting posts that are liked by users who usually disagrees
X experiments highlighting posts that are liked by users who usually disagrees
X released Community Notes after the tech billionaire Elon Musk’s takeover of the platform
Anthropic releases 'Claude Gov' for US national security customers
Anthropic releases 'Claude Gov' for US national security customers
Anthropic's latest custom Claude Gov models efficiently manage classified material
Snapchat releases Apple Watch app worldwide
Snapchat releases Apple Watch app worldwide
Snapchat is now using its watchOS app to allow users to rapidly respond to messages, not to view photos or videos
Google increases Gemini 2.5 Pro rate limit for Google AI Pro subscribers
Google increases Gemini 2.5 Pro rate limit for Google AI Pro subscribers
Google rebranded Gemini Advanced to Google AI Pro and released Google AI Ultra
Nintendo Switch 2 released with advanced features
Nintendo Switch 2 released with advanced features
Nintendo Switch 2 supports Wi-Fi 6, and Bluetooth, and features stereo speakers, a monaural mic, and more
Snap unveils Lens Studio iOS and web apps to create AR Lenses with AI
Snap unveils Lens Studio iOS and web apps to create AR Lenses with AI
Snap is considered a major player in AR due to its cutting-edge technology via its AR filters and Lenses.