WhatsApp to launch ‘reshare and forward’ feature for status updates: Report

WhatsApp is reportedly gearing up to launch a feature that will enable status update viewers to reshare and forward their status, with your permission.
This upcoming update will allow users to choose who can reshare and forward your status on a wider spectrum.
WhatsApp to allow users ‘reshare and forward’ status
Currently, while sharing your status, the preview page displays a “Status viewers” tab at the bottom of your phone.
Once you click on this, it will display a few options regarding who can see your status updates. The list will include the last option of “Allow sharing.”
Once you turn on the switch of this feature, it will allow you to choose contacts that can reshare and forward your status updates to their contacts.
Here’s how the sharing feature will work:
- WhatsApp status viewers can easily share anyone's status after getting permission.
- The person who has uploaded the status will receive a notification once you reshare their status.
Previously, resharing status was only possible if you had already mentioned the person in your status.
However, WhatsApp will now allow you to select and reshare your status to those who have not mentioned you.