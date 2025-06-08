Entertainment

Miley Cyrus makes delightful confession about 'Hannah Montana' singles

Miley Cyrus finally received permission to perform 'Hannah Montana' songs after becoming Disney Legend

Miley Cyrus has shared a delightful news about her famous Hannah Montana tracks.

The Grammy winner was not allowed to perform songs from the hit series after it came to an end in the early 2010s.

However, after being named Disney Legend this year she finally got permission to perform the Hannah Montana songs.

Miley broke silence on the great news during her appearance on the Every Single Album podcast. She said, "After I left Disney, I wasn't allowed to perform any of the Hannah Montana music.”

The Flowers hitmaker added, "It’s not like I wanted to. I mean, performing The Best of Both Worlds between We Can’t Stop and Wrecking Ball wouldn’t have really made sense. But after being inducted as a Disney Legend, I was given permission to perform those songs in the future, which is pretty cool."

While reflecting on the popular Disney show, she shared, “I definitely wasn’t created in a lab and if I was there must’ve been a bug in the system which caused me to malfunction somewhere between the years of 2013 and ‘16. Sorry, Mickey.”

About Hannah Montana:

Hannah Montana was a show centred up on a schoolgirl who lived a double life as a world-famous pop star.

The hit series ran for four seasons from 2006 until 2011 and a cinematic film was released in 2009.

