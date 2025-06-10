Apple incorporates ChatGPT and other AI models to Xcode

At WWDC 2025, Apple announced the latest version of Xcode, its app development suite, that incorporates OpenAI’s ChatGPT for coding, doc generation, and more.
The company also officially revealed that developers can utilise API keys to bring AI models from other providers to Xcode for AI-centric programming suggestions.
In a blog post, Apple stated regarding the latest variant of Xcode, Xcode 26, “Developers can connect [AI] models directly into their coding experience to write code, tests, and documentation; iterate on a design; fix errors; and more.”
Apple partners with ChatGPT and other AI models
With this significant update in Xcode, Apple has allowed developers to use tools to create a code preview or efficiently manage other tasks.
Developers can click ChatGPT in Xcode without even creating an account; paid ChatGPT users can easily connect their accounts to raise the rate limits.
In addition, the Cupertino-based tech giant released the Foundation Models framework to allow developers to click into the company’s AI models running on-device.
The company stated that to access the recently introduced models, developers are only required to write three lines.
It is important to note that users can also run local models on Apple Silicon-powered devices.
Previously, Apple was speculated to launch a vibe-coding software in collaboration with Anthropic. However, the company chose ChatGPT at the end.