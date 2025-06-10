Royal

Prince Harry extends gratitude in heartfelt statement after Invictus Games report

The Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025 final report has been released with surprising revelations

Prince Harry is celebrating yet another milestone just a few days after ringing in daughter Princess Lilibet's fourth birthday.

The Invictus Games has finally released the annual report of the mega sporting event in Vancouver Whistler 2025 on their website with an exciting tribute film on their official Instagram account.

It highlights the achievement of Invictus Games including the legacies including $5.5M for the support of the serving members and Veterans.

The annual report also includes a $63.2M balanced budget and $81.1M in overall economic impact while acknowledging the historic firsts of the sporting event.

Cherishing the success of the Invictus Games, which the Duke of Sussex founded in 2014, he noted, "I want to extend a heartfelt thank you to everyone involved in making these extraordinary Games possible, most of all the Four Host First Nations who welcomed us into their land."

"To the tens of thousands who packed the stands, I thank you for creating an unforgettable atmosphere for our competitors and their families," Harry added in his official statement.

The 40-year-old royal continued, "To everyone who gave it their all for their country and the Invictus Games, thank you and I salute you."

"From start to finish, there was a special kind of hospitality and energy about these Games and Canada absolutely delivered once again," he concluded.

