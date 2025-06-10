Princess Anne set for equestrian comeback year after shocking concussion

Princess Anne is gearing up to make her major equestrian comeback after a year!
On Tuesday, June 10, GB News reported that the 74-year-old Princess Royal will return to horse riding this weekend at a major royal event, a year after going through a shocking concussion.
This weekend, King Charles will celebrate his official birthday in a traditional annual British military celebration, Trooping the Colour, and to mark this cerebratory occasion, his younger sister will mount her horse, marking the moment as her significant return to public riding.
For the 76-year-old Monarch’s joyous special day, Anne will participate in the King’s Birthday Parade in her ceremonial role as Gold Stick, Colonel of the Blues and Royals.
The Princess’s return as equestrian hints at her remarkable recovery following the incident at her Gatcombe Park estate in Gloucestershire, which left her with minor injuries and concussion.
Princess Anne’s 2024 horse-related incident:
Last year in June, Princess Anne was hospitalized after an incident at her country home in England.
On June 24, 2024, Buckingham Palace released an official statement in which they stated, "The Princess Royal has sustained minor injuries and concussion following an incident on the Gatcombe Park estate yesterday evening. Her Royal Highness remains in Southmead Hospital, Bristol, as a precautionary measure for observation and is expected to make a full and swift recovery."
Following the incident, the Princess Royal had to stay at the hospital for five nights.
Princess Anne breaks silence her horse-related incident:
Earlier this year in January, Princess Anne embarked on a two-day tour to South Africa during which she recounted the shocking incident that left her with a concussion.
During an interview the Press Association, the Princess Royal stated that she has no recollection of the incident that occured at her Gatcombe Park estate.