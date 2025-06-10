Beyoncé plans big move to guarantee 'Cowboy Carter' UK tour success

Beyoncé shocked fans by announcing two surprise “fan-first” club shows in London and Manchester.
As per Dailymail, the Halo singer is facing a struggle to sell out seats on the UK leg of her Cowboy Carter tour.
Beyoncé has been dazzling on stage, but failed to sell out any of her six nights at north London's Tottenham Hotspur stadium.
She's reportedly taking proactive steps to fill the venue, opting to donate unsold tickets to good causes rather than having visible empty seats.
The reports suggested that the food banks have been offering low-income families the chance to see her live on stage due to free tickets.
Queen Bey is set to play six nights in London this summer as she already played on June 5 and 7, with the remaining shows on June 10, 12, 14 and 16.
On Monday night, hundreds of tickets for her third Friday show reportedly remained, with 75 sections cited as having unsold seats.
In February, when tickets went on sale the fans raised their eyebrows at the price of the highest priced seats, which came in at an
Cowboy Carter’s comparison with Renaissance world tour:
On the other hand in 2023, her Renaissance world tour UK shows sold out within minutes of being released.
According to the report, it's possible the lower ticket sales indicate less excitement among fans for her country-infused Cowboy Carter album compared to the dance-oriented tracks of Renaissance.