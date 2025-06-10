Entertainment

Beyoncé plans big move to guarantee 'Cowboy Carter' UK tour success

'Halo' singer is facing a struggle to sell out seats on the UK leg of her 'Cowboy Carter' tour

  • by Web Desk
  • |
Beyoncé plans big move to guarantee Cowboy Carter UK tour success

Beyoncé shocked fans by announcing two surprise “fan-first” club shows in London and Manchester.

As per Dailymail, the Halo singer is facing a struggle to sell out seats on the UK leg of her Cowboy Carter tour.

Beyoncé has been dazzling on stage, but failed to sell out any of her six nights at north London's Tottenham Hotspur stadium.

She's reportedly taking proactive steps to fill the venue, opting to donate unsold tickets to good causes rather than having visible empty seats.

The reports suggested that the food banks have been offering low-income families the chance to see her live on stage due to free tickets.

Queen Bey is set to play six nights in London this summer as she already played on June 5 and 7, with the remaining shows on June 10, 12, 14 and 16.

On Monday night, hundreds of tickets for her third Friday show reportedly remained, with 75 sections cited as having unsold seats.

In February, when tickets went on sale the fans raised their eyebrows at the price of the highest priced seats, which came in at an

Cowboy Carter’s comparison with Renaissance world tour:

On the other hand in 2023, her Renaissance world tour UK shows sold out within minutes of being released.

According to the report, it's possible the lower ticket sales indicate less excitement among fans for her country-infused Cowboy Carter album compared to the dance-oriented tracks of Renaissance.

Patricia Fuenmayor, former Miss Venezuela, passes away at 51
Patricia Fuenmayor, former Miss Venezuela, passes away at 51
Patricia Fuenmayor's death news was shared by Univision’s Despierta América, where she worked as a correspondent
Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz left uninformed about David’s big honour
Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz left uninformed about David’s big honour
David Beckham is set to be knighted by King Charles III this week
Billie Eilish makes emotional plea after intimate snaps with Nat Wolff leak
Billie Eilish makes emotional plea after intimate snaps with Nat Wolff leak
Nat Wolff and Billie Eilish were photographed sharing a steamy kiss during their Venice getaway
HBO announces nine key cast members for upcoming 'Harry Potter' TV series
HBO announces nine key cast members for upcoming 'Harry Potter' TV series
'Harry Potter' TV series is slated to be released on HBO next year
Sydney Sweeney shares secret behind jaw-dropping 30 pound transformation
Sydney Sweeney shares secret behind jaw-dropping 30 pound transformation
Sydney Sweeney undergoes 30 pound weight loss to play Christy Martin in biopic
Millie Bobby Brown, Jake Bongiovi announce new addition to family
Millie Bobby Brown, Jake Bongiovi announce new addition to family
Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi welcome 'baby' Florence in surprise update
Dakota Johnson shares new dating rules after Chris Martin split
Dakota Johnson shares new dating rules after Chris Martin split
Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson parted ways last week after eight years of relationship
Kanye West, Diddy, Cardi B mocked during 2025 BET Awards over ongoing scandals
Kanye West, Diddy, Cardi B mocked during 2025 BET Awards over ongoing scandals
Kevin Hart took direct aim at Kanye West, Diddy and Cardi B during the 2025 BET Awards earlier this week
BTS’ RM, V adorably celebrate military discharge amid ARMY cheers: See
BTS’ RM, V adorably celebrate military discharge amid ARMY cheers: See
South Korean popstars Kim Namjoon and Kim Taehyung tease ‘really cool performance’ as they reunite after two-year military service
Blake Lively faces criticism for bold appearance after Justin Baldoni's defeat
Blake Lively faces criticism for bold appearance after Justin Baldoni's defeat
Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively have been involved in a messy legal battle since December last year
Jamie Foxx recounts his near-death experience in tearful BET Icon speech
Jamie Foxx recounts his near-death experience in tearful BET Icon speech
The ‘Back in Action’ star, Jamie Foxx, was honored with BET Ultimate Icon Award at the 25th BET Awards in Los Angeles
Taylor Swift granted restraining order against LA stalker for harassment
Taylor Swift granted restraining order against LA stalker for harassment
Taylor Swift files restraining order against a man who ‘believes’ she's the mother of his child