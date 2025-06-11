King Charles awards knighthood during key ceremony at Buckingham Palace

Royal

King Charles issues heartfelt 'apology' to Sir Sadiq Khan 'for taking so long' to award him knighthood

King Charles has awarded knighthood award during a special ceremony at at Buckingham Palace.

The British monarch knighted Sir Sadiq Khan, major of London, and Sir Billy Boston, veteran Rugby player, for their services.

Sadiq received his knighthood for political and public service. Meanwhile, Billy earned the award for being the best Rugby League players of all time.

His Majesty took to Instagram on Tuesday, June 10, and released exclusive pictures from the event.

The caption of the post read, “Today at Buckingham Palace, Sir Billy Boston became the first sportsman to receive a knighthood for services to Rugby League.”

It continued, “The King presented Sir Billy - who is considered one of the best Rugby League players of all time, scoring a British record of 571 tries and 488 appearances for @wiganwarriorsrl - with his insignia during a ceremony at Buckingham Palace.”

King Charles issues heartwarming apology during ceremony:

King Charles offered a touching apology to Sir Sadiq Khan for the delayed recognition.

The mayor told GB News about his interaction with the monarch, "He was very chuffed that he managed to personally give me this honour, and he actually apologised for it taking so long, which is not a problem at all.”

He concluded the chat by praising Charles, "I have got the pleasure of working closely with the King. We were just comparing who's a bigger workaholic.”

