Duchess of Edinburgh faces awkward moment in front of King Charles

The Duchess of Edinburgh experienced an awkward moment due to a fashion mishap at the Royal Windsor Flower Show.
Sophie was trying to curtsy to her brother-in-law, King Charles, when her footwear nearly caused her to fall in public.
The incident occurred as the Duchess attended the annual summer garden event, where she had been showcasing British fashion in a vibrant outfit.
Being a fashion icon in the Royal Family, her choice of footwear proved to be less practical, causing her to face an awkward moment.
The King's quick thinking saved Sophie from further embarrassment as he caught her arms to steady her.
Notably, the mom-of-two had been wearing Penelope Chilvers Colina-style wedges, a staple among Royal women.
At their website, the shoes are described as "strikingly simple summer wedge espadrilles in matte leather. Wear this elegant all-rounder style throughout the season as your go-to style."
The Duchess of Edinburgh's outfit for the summer garden event
The duchess paired the shoes – which she was first spotted wearing in 2019 – with a blue floral midi dress from ME + EM and layered it with a classic navy corduroy blazer.
Sophie rarely joins King Charles on engagements; however, the duo appeared in good spirits as they chatted with gardener and broadcaster Alan Titchmarsh.
The event took place just a day after she accompanied her nephew, Prince William, for the Royal Cornwall Show.