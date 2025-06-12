How Lewis Hamilton’s switch to Ferrari impacted his performance?

Lewis Hamilton's decision to move to Ferrari for the 2025 F1 season has received quite a bit of criticism due to his performance.
Despite a bright moment early in the season, Hamilton is struggling to be the best fit for the Ferrari car.
The most promising moment came in Shanghai, where he secured a win in the Sprint Race; however, the Grand Prix failed to mirror the same result, where he faced a post-race disqualification for wearing his tyres down too much.
Since then, the seven-time world champion has failed to finish a race in top-five.
At the Spanish Grand Prix, Hamilton crossed the line in sixth, which has also left him at the same rank for the championship title.
Charles Leclerc vs Lewis Hamilton: Ferrari teammates comparison
While Hamilton struggles with the car, teammate Charles Leclerc has asserted himself as Ferrari's lead driver.
The Monegasque has claimed three Grand Prix podiums so far, including consecutive finishes in Monaco and Barcelona, which has increased the gap between the Ferrari's drivers.
Hamilton's performance has also prompted severe criticism from former drivers and experts.
What's next for Lewis Hamilton in the 2025 F1 season?
Lewis Hamilton's move to Ferrari was one of the most anticipated decisions in modern F1 history.
However, his performance in the first half of the 2025 season has painted a picture of struggling form, inconsistency and loss of momentum.
The teams are preparing for the Canadian Grand Prix, where all eyes will be on Hamilton, who would need to prove his shot at the 2025 championship title.