Justin Timberlake shares sweet snaps with sons Silas, Phineas on Father’s Day

Justin Timberlake is feeling the love on Father’s Day.

The Friends with Benefits actor took to his Instagram handle on Sunday, June 15, to pen a touching note on Father’s Day.

He shared a slew of similar photos of himself with his two kids, Silas and Phineas, whom he shares with wife Jessica Biel.

In the images, the father-sons trio could be see could be seen snuggling together, with Justin holding Phineas while Silas wrapped his arms around them.

“There’s no bigger reward or responsibility that I have ever felt in my life above being a father. To teach and to learn at the same time… I feel beyond blessed,” he wrote along the photos.

Justin continued, “I see my two dads, my grandfathers, my uncles more and more clearly every year that I get to experience this life with them. And I see myself more and more clearly in every moment I have with my sons, watching who they continue to become. You can’t put a price tag on that type of generational wealth!”

“Here’s to all the Dads out there! Cheers! Happy Father’s Day!” he added.

About Justin Timberlake kids

Justin Timberlake tied the knot with wife, Jessica Biel in 2012. The couple welcomed their first child, a son, Silas Randall Timberlake in 2015.

In 2020, Justin and Jessica gave birth to their second child, Phineas Timberlake.

