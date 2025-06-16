Princess Eugenie drops 'joyful' update after brutal snub from King Charles

Princess Eugenie dropped an exciting post just a day after missing King Charles' Trooping the Colour.
The Princess of York, who was not invited at King Charles' birthday alongside her father Prince Andrew, mom Sarah Ferguson and sister Princess Beatrice shared delightful photos from her latest engagement.
Taking to her Instagram account on Monday, June ,the mom-of-two shared a slew of art works she clicked during her visit to The Coral Collective Charity.
"It was a joy to attend The Coral Collective’s charity art auction in support of coral preservation and restoration," wrote Eugenie in the caption.
"Grateful to witness creativity being used as a force for ocean conservation & combining two of my greatest passions, art and the ocean," she added.
Prior to this update, Eugenie posted photos of her husband, Jack Brooksbank with her kids, Ernest and August to mark Father's Day.