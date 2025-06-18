Why Max Verstappen missed 'F1' movie NYC premiere?

The Dutch racer, Max Verstappen, has skipped both the private screening and the NYC premiere of 'F1' film

Max Verstappen had missed both the events related to the F1 movie, preferring personal time.

The Red Bull driver was one of the most prominent drivers to miss the star-studded New York premiere of Brad Pitt's movie, which was attended by notable names from both the filming and sporting worlds.

Following the Canadian Grand Prix, the four-time F1 world champion revealed to the press, "I'm going home to my daughter."

Sharing his plan to watch the F1 movie, Max noted, ''Whether I will watch that film again at a later time? Maybe yes. If it suits me or if someone else wants to see it, then I'm fine with it. And maybe I will be positively surprised."

Expressing his hesitation to attend the actual event, the Dutch driver added, "You just shouldn't force me to go somewhere, because that's not quite how it should be."

Max Verstappen skipped F1 private screening event

Max also skipped the private screening of the movie at the Monaco Grand Prix weekend, where his F1 fellow drivers got the first glimpse of the upcoming film.

The 27-year-old decided to spend his rare free time at home, as he was seen recording a live stream of his sim-racing activities.

During the Monaco GP press conference, Max shared that he will watch the movie when it is released on June 27.

Other noticeable absentees from the NYC premiere included Oscar Piastri, Kimi Antonelli, Lance Alonso, and Fernando Alonso.

