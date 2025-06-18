Zara Tindall, Mike set to celebrate special milestone for youngest daughter

Mike Tindall and Zara Tindall welcomed their youngest daughter, Lena Tindall, in June 2018

Zara Tindall and her husband, Mike Tindall, are celebrating the special milestone for their youngest daughter, Lena Elizabeth Tindall.

The couple, who tied the knot in 2011, will be honoring their little bundle of joy as she turns seven years old on Wednesday, June 18, 2025.

Shortly after attending the 2025 Royal Ascot ceremony alongside the entire British Royal Family, the only daughter of Princess Anne will mark the birthday celebrations of Lena.

GB News reported that Zara and Mike have kept their daughters away from the spotlight due to security concerns.

The young royal was born at the Stroud Maternity Unit in Gloucestershire on June 18, 2018, after eight years of their marriage.

Zara and Mike announced the name of their little one a week after her arrival as they paid heartfelt honor to the late Queen, Elizabeth II.

Zara Tindall and Mike Tindall relationship timeline:  

In addition to Lena, they are also parents to their eldest daughter, Mia Tindall, and their son, Lucas Tindall.

According to media reports, Lena's christening took place in March 2019, with notable attendees including the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and the late Queen Elizabeth II herself.

This update comes after Zara Tindall and Mike Tindall made a surprise appearance at the annual sporting event, 2025 Royal Ascot in Berkshire, England, from Tuesday, June 17 to Saturday, June 21. 

