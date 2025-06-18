Tyler Perry hits with $260M sexual assault lawsuit by ‘The Oval’ actor

Tyler Perry has vehemently denied all the allegations and his lawyer described it as a 'shakedown'

  • by Web Desk
  • |
Tyler Perry has been accused of sexual assault, sexual harassment, workplace gender violence and retaliation in a $260 million lawsuit.

The suit was filed in Los Angeles on June 13, by an actor, Derek Dixon, who worked on Perry’s shows Ruthless and The Oval.

“Using his influence, Mr. Perry provided vulnerable men with acting positions, roles, show contracts, cars, and money,” a lawyer for Derek Dixon claimed.

They went on to accuse, “Once the object of his desire was hooked, Tyler Perry would then put them in fear of losing it all unless they engaged in Mr. Perry’s perverted desire for sexual gratification. Mr. Perry would easily ‘kill off’ a character in a show of an actor who failed to indulge Perry’s sexual fantasies.”

Dixon also accused Perry of several instances of sexual harassment and abuse throughout the years.

However, Perry has vehemently denied all the allegations and his lawyer described it as a “shakedown”.

“This is an individual who got close to Tyler Perry for what now appears to be nothing more than setting up a scam,” Matthew Boyd, Perry’s attorney, said in a statement to media.

About Tyler Perry and Derek Dixon

Tyler Perry and Derek Dixon first met during an opening celebration for media mogul’s studio in Atlanta, Georgia, in 2019. 

At the time, Dixon was employed for an events firm, as per the suit.

