Ariana Grande choosy about next big-screen role after 'Wicked' milestone

Ariana Grande is reportedly being “extremely picky” about her next acting move after her performance in Wicked.
As per Life & Style, the Everyday singer is receiving tons of offers for new movie roles after her Wicked success, but she’s being incredibly choosy for her character.
“Arianna doesn’t need praise or her face on billboards all over town constantly,” says a source with ties to Arianna’s business team.
The source went on to say, “It’s not about ego for her, and everybody knows she’s not dipping her toe into movies because she needs the money.”
“She’s being extremely picky about filmmakers and she’s quality-controlling everything she can when she commits to a project,” the insider explained.
The source revealed that Ariana did not want to make money with films.
“You’re not going to see her making three or four movies a year just because she can,” the tipster revealed.
Instead, “She wants every film she agrees to make to be special and singular, and that can mean saying ‘no’ to a lot of pretty tempting offers.”
“This gives her a key advantage over other stars in her age bracket,” the source argues, “but Ariana also knows she’s in a class by herself and she’s very motivated to get another Oscar nomination under her belt for Wicked: For Good, not because she needs the validation, but because it will be good for the movie as a whole.”
Sharing about the 7 Rings singer’s intention, a source said, “Her intentions around this project are genuine, and you can’t fake the kind of enthusiasm she has shown for promoting these two films and lifting up her costars in the process.”
Ariana Grande first Oscar nomination:
To note, Ariana Grande earned her first Oscar nomination for the initial installment of the two-part adaptation of Wicked.
The second half already completed and set for release, much of the current buzz is expected to carry over into next year’s awards season.