Canada flags India for foreign interference despite diplomatic progress

Mark Carney and Narendra Modi agreed to reinstate top diplomats as they met at the G7 Summit

  • by Web Desk
  • |
India is a perpetrator of foreign interference, calimed intelligence agency of Canada in a recent report.

According to Reuters, Canada’s intelligence agency in a report published on Wednesday accuses India of foreign interference just after the prime ministers of the two countries vowed to strengthen ties at a global summit hosted by Canada.

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi held what both sides called productive talks on Tuesday at the G7 summit in Alberta and agreed to reinstate top diplomats they had withdrawn last year.

Carney drew outrage from some members of Canada's Sikh community when he invited Modi to the G7.

The Canadian Security Intelligence Service report reads, "Indian officials, including their Canada-based proxy agents, engage in a range of activities that seek to influence Canadian communities and politicians,"

"These activities attempt to steer Canada’s positions into alignment with India’s interests on key issues, particularly with respect to how the Indian government perceives Canada-based supporters of an independent homeland that they call Khalistan," it added.

The intelligence report noted transnational repression "plays a central role in India’s activity in Canada," though it said China poses the greatest counter-intelligence threat to Canada and also named Russia, Iran and Pakistan.

Canada-India relations have been tense since former Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in 2023 accused India's government of involvement in the June 18, 2023, murder of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a Sikh separatist leader in Canada.

Modi's government has denied involvement in Nijjar's killing and has accused Canada of providing a safe haven for Sikh separatists.

