Sabrina Carpenter reveals real reason for staying 'weed' free

Sabrina Carpenter has finally revealed the real reason why she wants to stay weed free.
The Please Please Please crooner claimed that smoking weed is "not for her.”
During a recent chat with Rolling Stone magazine, the Grammy-winner said, "It’s just not for me. I don’t know how to describe it. It’s not positive. It’s not negative. It literally makes me nothing. I’ve acknowledged that that’s enough for me to go, ‘Why would I ever do it?’
Sabrina explained, "I don’t like the smell of it on clothing. I think that’s also why I steer clear of it. I like things that smell good,” adding, "There’s been a key song in every album that I’ve made since I was legal that has come from a lot of alcohol.”
However, the pop icon admitted each of her albums contains a "key song" which she wrote after drinking "a lot" of booze.
“On the last album, it was ‘Bed Chem.’ We had to be a little tipsy to write that song. I think that’ll be a trend. I never go crazy, but sometimes it’s fun for me,” she noted.
Sabrina Carpenter new album release date:
Sabrina Carpenter's new album, Man's Best Friend, is scheduled to be released on August 29, 2025.