Sabrina Carpenter reveals real reason for staying 'weed' free

Sabrina Carpenter opens up about her decision to stay away from 'weed'

  • by Web Desk
  • |
Sabrina Carpenter reveals real reason for staying weed free
Sabrina Carpenter reveals real reason for staying 'weed' free

Sabrina Carpenter has finally revealed the real reason why she wants to stay weed free.

The Please Please Please crooner claimed that smoking weed is "not for her.”

During a recent chat with Rolling Stone magazine, the Grammy-winner said, "It’s just not for me. I don’t know how to describe it. It’s not positive. It’s not negative. It literally makes me nothing. I’ve acknowledged that that’s enough for me to go, ‘Why would I ever do it?’

Sabrina explained, "I don’t like the smell of it on clothing. I think that’s also why I steer clear of it. I like things that smell good,” adding, "There’s been a key song in every album that I’ve made since I was legal that has come from a lot of alcohol.”

However, the pop icon admitted each of her albums contains a "key song" which she wrote after drinking "a lot" of booze.

“On the last album, it was ‘Bed Chem.’ We had to be a little tipsy to write that song. I think that’ll be a trend. I never go crazy, but sometimes it’s fun for me,” she noted.

Sabrina Carpenter new album release date:

Sabrina Carpenter's new album, Man's Best Friend, is scheduled to be released on August 29, 2025.

Read more : Entertainment
Gigi Hadid reveals daughter Khai’s cute self-curated breakfast menu: See
Gigi Hadid reveals daughter Khai’s cute self-curated breakfast menu: See
The Vogue model, Gigi Hadid, shares adorable spring photo dump featuring daughter Khai in latest Instagram post
Miley Cyrus, mom Tish make rare joint appearance after dismissing rift rumors
Miley Cyrus, mom Tish make rare joint appearance after dismissing rift rumors
The ‘Flowers’ crooner surprises her fans with a highly-anticipated joint appearance with mom Tish Cyrus and half-sister Brandi Cyrus
Kim Kardashian drops hot take on ‘accountability’ amid Kanye legal battle
Kim Kardashian drops hot take on ‘accountability’ amid Kanye legal battle
Kim Kardashian share Kanye West hare joint legal and physical custody of their four children
'Harry Potter' villain Ralph Fiennes offers crucial tips to new Lord Voldemort
'Harry Potter' villain Ralph Fiennes offers crucial tips to new Lord Voldemort
Ralph Fiennes played the original villainous role of Lord Voldemort in 'Harry Potter' franchise for five films
Sabrina Carpenter celebrates historic career milestone with heartfelt note
Sabrina Carpenter celebrates historic career milestone with heartfelt note
The ‘Short n’ Sweet’ singer achieves historic new height in her career through her latest track ‘Manchild’
Khloé Kardashian takes dig at trolls amid Ozempic rumours
Khloé Kardashian takes dig at trolls amid Ozempic rumours
Khloé Kardashian finally opens up about weight loss journey amid Ozempic speculations
Taylor Swift’s texts with Blake Lively set to be revealed after new ruling
Taylor Swift’s texts with Blake Lively set to be revealed after new ruling
Blake Lively’s plea to keep Taylor Swift texts out of Justin Baldoni lawsuit denied in court hearing
Taylor Swift, Olivia Rodrigo beef: alleged feud takes unexpected turn
Taylor Swift, Olivia Rodrigo beef: alleged feud takes unexpected turn
Olivia Rodrigo and Taylor Swift's feud escalates amid shocking claims
'28 Years Later' director draws parallel between fiction, COVID-19
'28 Years Later' director draws parallel between fiction, COVID-19
Danny Boyle and Alex Garland's horror film '28 Years Later' is a sequel to their 2002 thriller '28 Days Later'
Ariana Grande choosy about next big-screen role after 'Wicked' milestone
Ariana Grande choosy about next big-screen role after 'Wicked' milestone
'Everyday' singer is receiving tons of offers for new movie roles after her 'Wicked' success
Jonathan Bailey opens up about pressure of leading 'Jurassic World'
Jonathan Bailey opens up about pressure of leading 'Jurassic World'
'Bridgerton' star admitted that he has a 'weight' of co-headlining the movie as an out gay actor
Katy Perry, daughter Daisy meet Bluey and Bingo during Australia tour stop
Katy Perry, daughter Daisy meet Bluey and Bingo during Australia tour stop
Katy Perry shares her 4-year-old daughter Daisy Dove Bloom with actor Orlando Bloom