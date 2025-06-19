Naomi Campbell brings her baby girl to Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter show

Naomi Campbell is a mother of two kids, a son and a daughter, both born via surrogate

Naomi Campbell and her baby girl “couldn’t get enough” of Beyoncé even after three shows!

The 55-year-old supermodel took to her Instagram account on Thursday, June 19, to share a carousel of sweet photos from Beyoncé's Cowboy Carter tour last week.

One of the images showed her 5-year-old daughter enjoying Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter tour at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.

In the photo, the little girl could be seen staring towards the stage as she wore an adorable pink cowboy hat.

“Photo Dump LONDON of a Musical Week with the FAM QUEEN B.

@beyonce — couldn’t get enough! Saw her three times. Took my baby girl to the last show, and she was absolutely transfixed watching the stage,” Naomi wrote along the carousel.

About Naomi Campbell kids

In May 2021, Naomi Campbell surprised the world with the announcement that she'd welcomed a daughter, via surrogate.

Similarly, she shocked the world by revealing she'd welcomed a son, now nearly two. The catwalk queen has never revealed either of their names.

Beyoncé's Cowboy Carter

The Cowboy Carter Tour is Beyoncé’s ongoing tenth concert tour undertaken to promote her eighth studio of same title, which was released last year.

Besides Naomi, many famous faces including Selena Gomez, Brie Larson, Gayle King, Mindy Kaling, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have previously attended the Cowboy Carter tour.

