National Park rockslide tragedy: 2 killed, 3 hurt near Bow Glacier Falls

Two people tragically lost their lives after a dangerous rockslide at Banff National Park in Canada on Friday, June 20.
The Lake Louise Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) said 20 hikers were nearby at the time of the incident and many of them were caught in the slide.
As per multiple outlets, the first person's body was found soon after the incident while the second person was found by rescue teams.
Meanwhile, three other people were injured but they are now in stable condition.
Rescue teams are still searching for any survivors near Bow Glacier Falls, north of Lake Louise, using helicopters and special infrared cameras.
A video shared online showed a huge piece of rock crashing down the mountainside, sending massive cloud of grey dust into the air.
As per the reports, Bow Lake, which is about 22 miles from Lake Louise has been closed and no planes are allowed to fly over the area.
Banff National Park: A popular spot for tourists
Banff National Park posted on their Facebook page, “Parks Canada is responding to a report of a serious rockfall incident with involvement near Bow Glacier Falls in Banff National Park.
The Banff National Park is part of the Canadian Rocky Mountain Parks, a UNESCO World Heritage Site and is also a popular spot for both tourists and visitors.