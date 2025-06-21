Brazil hot-air balloon disaster leaves 8 dead, 13 survive horrific crash

The crash happened in Santa Catarina's Praia Grande area which is know for hot air balloon trips

At least eight people died after a hot-air balloon caught fire and fell to the ground in Brazil on Saturday, June 21.

The crash happened in Santa Catarina's Praia Grande area which is know for hot air balloon trips.

Miraculously, 13 people somehow survived the terrible crash, with 21 people onboard, as per MailUK.

The reason for the crash is still being looked into and rescue teams are still searching for anyone who is missing.

One shocking video shared on social media shows flames from the burner going up into the balloon.

The balloon then quickly collapsed and release a big black smoke cloud and after that the basket caught fire and the balloon crashed to the ground at fast speed.

The state fire department said in its latest statement, noting, "The Santa Catarina Military Fire Department (CBMSC) is currently responding to a balloon crash in the municipality of Praia Grande, in the south of the state, which occurred on the morning of Saturday, June 21."

Hot-air balloon disaster in Brazil follows another tragic incident:

This comes less than a week after a women, who was on the trip with her husband died during a hot-air ballon ride in São Paulo, Brazil.

More than 30 people were onboard the hot air balloon and 11 of them were injured.

