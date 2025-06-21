Lee Min-ho's fans spoil him with extravagant gifts on his 38th birthday: SEE

'The Legend of the Blue Sea' star celebrates his 38th birthday with whopping gifts from ardent fans

  • by Web Desk
  • |
Lee Min-hos fans spoil him with extravagant gifts on his 38th birthday: SEE
Lee Min-ho's fans spoil him with extravagant gifts on his 38th birthday: SEE

Lee Min Ho has turned 38, and his devoted fans from all over the world took the advantage of the joyous occasion to spoil the Korean heartthrob by showering him with flowers, thoughtful gifts, and heartfelt wishes.

The Boys Over Flowers actor took to his Instagram handle on Saturday, June 21, to share a carousel of heartwarming photos from his celebrations.

In the images, Min Ho could be seen surrounded by whooping number of thoughtful presents from his admirers and a vanilla cake.

The gifts feature many handmade cards, photo frames, beautiful flower bouquets, balloons and other goody bag-filled items.

For the occasion, Min ho wore a casual black t-shirt which he paired with grey pants, looking as dapper as ever.

But what melted the hearts of fans was the radiant smile of The Legend of the Blue Sea star.

“I am grateful to the big loves who make me exist today. I hope you are as happy as I am,” he gushed in the caption.

Rushing to the comment section, his ardent fans extended their heartfelt birthday wishes to him.

One of the photos in his post featured a character poster from his upcoming project, Omniscient Reader: The Prophet, a highly anticipated Korean film set to be the biggest-budget release of 2025.

The film, which also stars Ahn Hyo Seop, BLACKPINK's Jisoo, Chae Soo Bin, Nana, and Shin Seung Ho, is set to hit South Korean theaters on July 23, 2025.

Read more : Entertainment
David Corenswet reveals hilarious bathroom struggle in ‘Superman’ suit
David Corenswet reveals hilarious bathroom struggle in ‘Superman’ suit
David Corenswet plays the Man of Steel in director James Gunn's upcoming movie 'Superman'
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce enjoy secret cozy date night: Watch
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce enjoy secret cozy date night: Watch
'Lover' singer and the NFL player were spotted leaving a Manhattan restaurant
Jennifer Aniston reveals surprising career milestone still on her 'bucket list'
Jennifer Aniston reveals surprising career milestone still on her 'bucket list'
Jennifer Aniston is currently starring in The Morning Show', which is gearing up for its fourth season
Dua Lipa gets emotional as she performs first ever show at Wembley
Dua Lipa gets emotional as she performs first ever show at Wembley
Dua Lipa surprises Wembley crowd by bringing out a big 90s legend for a special performance
Dwayne Johnson, Julia Roberts, Emma Stone films tipped for Venice Film Festival
Dwayne Johnson, Julia Roberts, Emma Stone films tipped for Venice Film Festival
Venice Film Festival is set to kick off in last week of August
BTS Suga pens loving note for ARMY hours after military discharge: ‘I missed you’
BTS Suga pens loving note for ARMY hours after military discharge: ‘I missed you’
Suga's return marks the long-awaited reunion of all seven BTS members following their military enlistments
'Tom and Jerry: Forbidden Compass' reveals release date for China
'Tom and Jerry: Forbidden Compass' reveals release date for China
The latest 'Tom and Jerry' project has unveiled its release date for Chinese audience
Blue Ivy hits Paris malls as mum Beyoncé wows fans with thrilling concert
Blue Ivy hits Paris malls as mum Beyoncé wows fans with thrilling concert
Beyoncé performed first of her three concerts at Stade de France in Paris on Thursday this week
'Food Network' star Anne Burrell's mysterious death cause finally revealed
'Food Network' star Anne Burrell's mysterious death cause finally revealed
Anne Burrell was found dead at her New York City's home earlier this week
Blake Lively takes drastic move after Justin Baldoni's defamation fallout
Blake Lively takes drastic move after Justin Baldoni's defamation fallout
Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively have been involved in a messy legal battle since December last year
A$AP Rocky makes exciting announcement amid Rihanna’s third pregnancy
A$AP Rocky makes exciting announcement amid Rihanna’s third pregnancy
Rihanna confirmed her third pregnancy with partner A$AP Rocky at the 2025 Met Gala
Nicole Kidman reunites with husband Keith Urban for romantic FIFA Club outing
Nicole Kidman reunites with husband Keith Urban for romantic FIFA Club outing
Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman exchanged the marital vows in 2006