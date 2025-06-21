Lee Min-ho's fans spoil him with extravagant gifts on his 38th birthday: SEE

Lee Min Ho has turned 38, and his devoted fans from all over the world took the advantage of the joyous occasion to spoil the Korean heartthrob by showering him with flowers, thoughtful gifts, and heartfelt wishes.
The Boys Over Flowers actor took to his Instagram handle on Saturday, June 21, to share a carousel of heartwarming photos from his celebrations.
In the images, Min Ho could be seen surrounded by whooping number of thoughtful presents from his admirers and a vanilla cake.
The gifts feature many handmade cards, photo frames, beautiful flower bouquets, balloons and other goody bag-filled items.
For the occasion, Min ho wore a casual black t-shirt which he paired with grey pants, looking as dapper as ever.
But what melted the hearts of fans was the radiant smile of The Legend of the Blue Sea star.
“I am grateful to the big loves who make me exist today. I hope you are as happy as I am,” he gushed in the caption.
Rushing to the comment section, his ardent fans extended their heartfelt birthday wishes to him.
One of the photos in his post featured a character poster from his upcoming project, Omniscient Reader: The Prophet, a highly anticipated Korean film set to be the biggest-budget release of 2025.
The film, which also stars Ahn Hyo Seop, BLACKPINK's Jisoo, Chae Soo Bin, Nana, and Shin Seung Ho, is set to hit South Korean theaters on July 23, 2025.