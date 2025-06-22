Tennis icon Kei Nishikori issues statement on cheating allegations

Kei Nishikori has released a statement to addressed the rumors that he cheated on his wife Mai Yamaguchi.
The Olympian, 35, recently sparked affair rumours with model Azuki Oguchi after he was spotted visiting her apartment in Japan last week.
He and Azuki first met in 2022 in Honolulu, Hawaii, as per tabloids.
Kei said in a statement, which was translated by both the New York Post and Daily Mail, “I deeply apologize for causing discomfort to everyone who supports me: tennis fans, associations, sponsors, and other related parties, and for their concern and inconvenience due to my dishonest behavior.”
He added, “Additionally, I deeply regret making my wife and children feel hurt. Moving forward, in order to fulfill my role as a responsible member of society, I will focus solely on tennis competitions and achieving results. We will do everything possible to regain their trust."
About Kei Nishikori married life:
Kei Nishikori tied the knot with Mai Yamaguchi in 2020. The couple share two children.
Kei Nishikori withdraws from French Open, Wimbledon:
Kei Nishikori recently had to withdraw from both the French Open and Wimbledon reportedly due to injury.
The tennis icon is currently listed as the world's No. 66 player according to ESPN and ATP Tour.