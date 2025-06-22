Sabrina Carpenter fulfils childhood wish at Kids' Choice Awards

Sabrina Carpenter has finally fulfilled her childhood wish at the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards
The Please Please Please crooner won three awards at the star-student event, however, she could not attend the award show to receive the honour personally.
Sabrina won Favorite Song award for her track Taste, Favourite Female Breakout Artist, and Favorite Album award for Short n' Sweet.
In the virtual acceptance speech, the Grammy winner made a heartfelt promise to her young fans.
She said, "I've always wanted one of these ever since I was a little girl. This is so special to me and I just can't thank each and every one of you enough for voting.”
The Manchild hitmaker added, "I will continue to make these clean versions of these songs for you."
Fans reaction on Sabrina Carpenter’s win:
A fan wrote on X, “QUEEN OF THE NIGHT!!! Three awards isn't enough, Sabrina deserves a million more!“
Another one praised, “ Sabrina slaying the game as always! Three awards and still counting, can't wait for the next album”
“Sabrina’s fans are on top of the world! Her three Nickelodeon wins are well-deserved, she's the voice of our generation!" a third noted.
Sabrina Carpenter's upcoming album, Man's Best Friend, is set to release on August 29, 2025.