Sabrina Carpenter fulfils childhood wish at Kids' Choice Awards

Sabrina Carpenter makes heartfelt promise after big win at Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards

  • by Web Desk
  • |
Sabrina Carpenter fulfils childhood wish at Kids Choice Awards
Sabrina Carpenter fulfils childhood wish at Kids' Choice Awards

Sabrina Carpenter has finally fulfilled her childhood wish at the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards

The Please Please Please crooner won three awards at the star-student event, however, she could not attend the award show to receive the honour personally.

Sabrina won Favorite Song award for her track Taste, Favourite Female Breakout Artist, and Favorite Album award for Short n' Sweet.

In the virtual acceptance speech, the Grammy winner made a heartfelt promise to her young fans.

She said, "I've always wanted one of these ever since I was a little girl. This is so special to me and I just can't thank each and every one of you enough for voting.”

The Manchild hitmaker added, "I will continue to make these clean versions of these songs for you."

Fans reaction on Sabrina Carpenter’s win:

A fan wrote on X, “QUEEN OF THE NIGHT!!! Three awards isn't enough, Sabrina deserves a million more!“

Another one praised, “ Sabrina slaying the game as always! Three awards and still counting, can't wait for the next album”

“Sabrina’s fans are on top of the world! Her three Nickelodeon wins are well-deserved, she's the voice of our generation!" a third noted.

Sabrina Carpenter's upcoming album, Man's Best Friend, is set to release on August 29, 2025.

Read more : Entertainment
Courtney Thorne-Smith parts ways with Roger Fishman 18 years after marriage
Courtney Thorne-Smith parts ways with Roger Fishman 18 years after marriage
Roger Fishman and Courtney Thorne-Smith tied the knot on New Year's Day in 2007
David Beckham, Victoria unfazed by Nicola Peltz's false claims amid fued
David Beckham, Victoria unfazed by Nicola Peltz's false claims amid fued
Victoria Beckham and David Beckham have been involved in a family rift with son, Brooklyn Beckham and his wife, Nicola Peltz
Millie Bobby Brown joins Sabrina Carpenter's 'Manchild' craze with hot moves
Millie Bobby Brown joins Sabrina Carpenter's 'Manchild' craze with hot moves
Sabrina Carpenter reacts to Millie Bobby Brown's trendy dance moves on her new track 'Manchild'
Hailey Bieber spotted without wedding ring amid Justin divorce rumors
Hailey Bieber spotted without wedding ring amid Justin divorce rumors
Hailey Bieber steps out without wedding ring after unfollowing Justin Bieber’s ex Selena Gomez
2025 Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards: Sabrina Carpenter, SZA, Ariana Grande dominate with top wins
2025 Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards: Sabrina Carpenter, SZA, Ariana Grande dominate with top wins
The 2025 Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards was hosted by Grammy-winning artist, Tyla
Johnny Depp makes rare comments about his infamous trial against Amber Heard
Johnny Depp makes rare comments about his infamous trial against Amber Heard
Amber Heard and Johnny Depp ended their tumultuous three-years of marriage in 2017
Rihanna delivers emotional speech at Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards
Rihanna delivers emotional speech at Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards
Rihanna accepts Icon Award virtually ahead of ‘The Smurfs’ release
Hailey Bieber ditches wedding ring amid Justin Bieber divorce rumors
Hailey Bieber ditches wedding ring amid Justin Bieber divorce rumors
The Rhode founder was seen without wedding ring as her left hand prominently visible during recent outing
Brad Pitt's heartbreak deepens as Shiloh's love life sparks new fears
Brad Pitt's heartbreak deepens as Shiloh's love life sparks new fears
'F1' star is distraught due to his estranged daughter Shiloh Jolie's intimate relationship with Keoni Rose
Will Smith gives wild new perspective on Chris Rock slap aftermath
Will Smith gives wild new perspective on Chris Rock slap aftermath
'Bad Boys' star opened up about the infamous moment he slapped Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars
Lee Min-ho's fans spoil him with extravagant gifts on his 38th birthday: SEE
Lee Min-ho's fans spoil him with extravagant gifts on his 38th birthday: SEE
'The Legend of the Blue Sea' star celebrates his 38th birthday with whopping gifts from ardent fans
David Corenswet reveals hilarious bathroom struggle in ‘Superman’ suit
David Corenswet reveals hilarious bathroom struggle in ‘Superman’ suit
David Corenswet plays the Man of Steel in director James Gunn's upcoming movie 'Superman'