‘Young Sheldon’ star Montana Jordan ties knot to longtime partner Jenna Weeks

Montana Jordan already shares a 13-month-old daughter Emma Rae with Jenna Weeks

Montana Jordan has finally exchanged the vows with his longtime girlfriend and the mother of his daughter, Jenna Weeks.

The actor, who is known for his roles in Young Sheldon and Georgie and Mandy's First Marriage, tied the knot on Saturday, June 21.

Jordon and Weeks opted for a "classic cowboy" themed wedding at Dove Hollow Estate in their native state, Texas.

"We wanted something that said country but elegant," Weeks told PEOPLE.

The loved-up couple invited approximately 200 guests for the wedding, including their close friend and family members as well as Jordan's sitcom costars, including Emily Osment, Rachel Bay Jones, Will Sasso, Jessie Prez and Raegan Revord.

"Family is really important to us, and being surrounded by them fills our cup," Weeks says, while Jordan added, "I didn’t have any must-haves other than having our families celebrate with us."

To walk down the aisles, Weeks opted for an elegant wedding dress designed by Valentini that made her "feel like a real-life princess.”

Montana Jordan proposed to Jenna Weeks on January 4, months after the couple welcomed their first child together, 13-month-old daughter Emma Rae.

A day later, the actor announced the joyous news of their engagement on Instagram, sharing several photos of his rose petal-filled proposal.

The love-birds will embark on their dreamy honeymoon next year.

