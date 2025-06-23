Bella Hadid posts nostalgic photo series to ring in Anwar Hadid’s 26th birthday

The Vogue model celebrates her younger brother, Anwar Hadid’s special day with a carousel of throwback photos and sweet notes

Bella Hadid knows how to make Anwar Hadid’s birthday perfectly memorable!

To ring in her younger brother’s 26th birthday, the 28-year-old American model took to her Instagram Stories to share a carousel of nostalgic throwback photos, along with multiple personalized messages.

The heartwarming gallery opened with a recent snap of the siblings, taken from behind as they relaxed on a beach, featuring Bella flaunting her toned back in a bikini, and Anwar wearing a pair of shorts.

“happy birthday to my forever twin The light of our lives The dreamer of the multiverse I love you forever and and ever my sweet brother,” she wished.

In the second story, the Vogue model shared a throwback photo in which she was seen giving Anwar a ride in a wooden hand cart, followed by a third one that again showed a recent picture of the duo enjoying food at a restaurant.

P.C. Instagram/bellahadid
She captioned, “MY BESTIE” and “FOR ETERNITY,” on the two snaps.

One of the Stories showed Bella behind the camera, capturing a photo of her younger brother as he hid his face behind his hand.

“Favorite person to hand with even when he gets annoyed with me,” the supermodel penned.

As the photo series progressed, it featured one more adorable throwback snap of the brother-sister duo, on which Bella Hadid emotionally noted, “Ok wait now I’m actually crying. I can’t believe you’re 26.”

P.C. Instagram/bellahadid
“My litte shunuckumpoop,” captioned the trend-setting model in another nostalgic childhood image.

Bella Hadid concluded her photo carousel with a cute picture from the past, writing, “I’ll be by your side forever and and ever and ever. I love you Cito Cheeto my sweetest bean.”

In all of her Stories, the model tagged her brother Anwar Hadid’s official Instagram handle.

