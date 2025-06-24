Florida man to be executed after three decades for raping and killing woman

A Florida man sexually assaulted and murdered a woman outside a bar thirty years ago

  • by Web Desk
  • |
A man convicted of raping and killing a woman near a central Florida bar will be facing capital punishment.

Thomas Lee Gudinas is scheduled to receive a lethal injection at Florida State Prison on Tuesday, June 24.

The 51-year-old was found guilty in May 1994 for the killing of Michelle McGrath outside of a bar.

Gudinas will become the seventh person to be sentenced to death in Florida this year, with an eighth execution scheduled for next month.

A total of 23 men have been executed in the US this year, with upcoming state-sanctioned killings to make 2025 the year with the most executions in the last decade.

The alligator state has executed more people than any other state this year, while South Carolina and Texas are tied for the second spot, with each holding four executions.

McGrath was last seen at a bar called Barbella's shortly before 3 a.m. on May 24, 1994.

Her body was found with evidence of serious trauma and sexual assault in an alley next to a nearby school several hours later.

The death row inmate had been at the same bar with friends the night before, but they all later testified that they had left without him.

A school staff who found the body later identified Gudinas as a man who was fleeing the area shortly before.

Another witness also shared that the man chased McGrath to her car the previous night and threatened to assault her.

Thomas Lee Gudinas was convicted and sentenced to death in .

