Google Earth brings historical Street View imagery on 20th anniversary

Google Earth now added old Street View imagery, allowing users to look at historical imagery from Street View.
This significant update comes to commemorate the tool’s 20th anniversary that enables users to look at how a location has changed over time.
The Alphabet-owned firm further revealed that the recently launched tool will be accessible to the professional users across the US.
They will be able to access the latest AI-driven insights regarding the planet on Google Earth, including the tree canopy coverage for cities.
For instance, in Austin, Texas, users can view areas with more tree cover and detect places that are likely to benefit from cooling approaches.
Users can easily access the land surface temperature data to find out the hotter parts of the city to inform urban planning decisions.
Google reflected on the service’s history, mentioning that the platform was released in 2005 and rapidly made waves in the entire industry, achieving 100 million downloads within its first week.
Google stated that in just the last year, individuals browsed for places in Google Earth more than 2 billion times.