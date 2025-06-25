Lana Del Rey leaves stage to kiss husband Jeremy Dufrene during performance

'Summertime Sadness' singer passionately kiss her husband Jeremy Dufrene at recent concert

  • by Web Desk
Lana Del Rey delighted fans at a recent performance by walking off stage mid-song to share a kiss with her husband, Jeremy Dufrene.

On her recent performance in Cardiff, the Summertime Sadness singer turned the heads as she took a moment from the stage to passionately kiss her husband Jeremy Dufrene.

During the show, Lana Del Rey stopped mid-performance to run up to her husband, who was standing backstage.

She seemed utterly absorbed in their newlywed bliss as she performed the ballad dedicated to her husband, which she first showcased at Stagecoach last month.

While performing on the song Stars Fell on Alabama, Lana Del Rey along with her audience at Principality Stadium, got visibly emotional and she stopped singing.

In a fan shared video on TikTok, she was seen wiping tears away from her eyes when she walked over to him for an embrace and they kissed all over each other's faces.

She looked elegant in a blue floral tea dress as she walked around her Southern home porch-inspired set and sang her hits.

Notably, it came after Lana Del Rey's PDA moment with her husband came after she celebrated her birthday with the swamp boat tour guide and her in-laws.

Last year, the couple exchanged vows by the water in Des Allemandes, Louisiana at the same bayou where he operates his popular swamp tours. 

