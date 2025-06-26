Elton John, Lady Gaga to headline Jeff Bezos, Lauren Sánchez’s Venice wedding

Sir Elton John and Lady Gaga are set to headline what promises to be one of the most lavish weddings of the year, as they prepare to perform at Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez’s $20 million celebration in Venice.
The Rocket Man singer and the Bad Romance singer will perform the highly anticipated wedding of Bezos and Sánchez’s in Italian city.
According to a source, Jeff and Lauren were said to have personally requested Elton and Gaga to perform at their special night.
They have already teamed up on a couple of tracks, such as Hello Hello and Sine From Above.
As per a source, it's speculated that securing Elton's performance would have set Bezos back around £1 million, or even more.
A source said, “A function is happening on the island, in the private gardens. They’ve closed parts of it for days and days and you can only hire that out if you’re very very rich.”
On Wednesday night, Jeff and his bride to be Lauren hosted a cocktail party at the Aman hotel.
The couple played More Than A Woman by the Bee Gees in the garden of the hotel, and they then continued to play tunes like Nina Simone's I'm Feeling Good, Lovely Day by Bill Withers and Brown Eyed Girl by Van Morrison.
To note, it was revealed that Bezos has taken over the hotel, the very one where George and Amal Clooney held their wedding, for 48 guests beginning on Wednesday.