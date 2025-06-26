Instagram brings custom colours and emojis to notes

Instagram has brought a significant update, allowing users to personalise their Notes using new colours and emojis, re-engaging the fun element of a highly-famous chat feature.
Instagram Notes is a casual way for users to share a thought with their followers; it's a short status-type message which is available at the top of your inbox and will automatically disappear after 24 hours.
It is pertinent to note that Meta-owned Instagram has added a more creative element for sharing their moods or thoughts with their followers.
Now, Instagram's Notes feature will run in a different way:
- Users can still type in their note
- Now hold on the chat bubble for a few seconds to select your desired background colour
- It has also allowed you to add your favourite emoji
Instagram notes will be displayed along with the background colour and emoji you selected, but most importantly, other users can now copy your style for their notes, ensuring a seamless and intuitive user experience.
Previously, Instagram has experimented with coloured Notes for themed days such as festivals or campaigns,; however, it marked the first time that the platform has provided users full control over the design of their Notes, offering a more personalized experience.
Instagram’s latest update is currently available to users worldwide.