Instagram brings custom colours and emojis to notes

Meta-owned Instagram’s latest update is currently available to users worldwide

Instagram brings custom colours and emojis to notes
Instagram brings custom colours and emojis to notes

Instagram has brought a significant update, allowing users to personalise their Notes using new colours and emojis, re-engaging the fun element of a highly-famous chat feature.

Instagram Notes is a casual way for users to share a thought with their followers; it's a short status-type message which is available at the top of your inbox and will automatically disappear after 24 hours.

It is pertinent to note that Meta-owned Instagram has added a more creative element for sharing their moods or thoughts with their followers.

Now, Instagram's Notes feature will run in a different way:

  1. Users can still type in their note
  2. Now hold on the chat bubble for a few seconds to select your desired background colour
  3. It has also allowed you to add your favourite emoji

Instagram notes will be displayed along with the background colour and emoji you selected, but most importantly, other users can now copy your style for their notes, ensuring a seamless and intuitive user experience.

Previously, Instagram has experimented with coloured Notes for themed days such as festivals or campaigns,; however, it marked the first time that the platform has provided users full control over the design of their Notes, offering a more personalized experience.

Instagram’s latest update is currently available to users worldwide.

Read more : Sci-Tech
Google introduces Gemini CLI to developers’ terminals for free
Google introduces Gemini CLI to developers’ terminals for free
Gemini CLI offers a usage limit of up to 60 model requests per minute and 1,000 requests on per day basis
WhatsApp rolls out Meta’s AI-powered summaries feature
WhatsApp rolls out Meta’s AI-powered summaries feature
WhatsApp's latest feature is currently available in the US with English language support
Apple's iPhone 17 Pro Max release date, new features tipped
Apple's iPhone 17 Pro Max release date, new features tipped
Apple is rumoured to raise the RAM to 12 GB in the upcoming iPhone 17 Pro Max, coupled with the A19 Pro chip
Ax-4 mission: India sends first astronaut to space in 41 years
Ax-4 mission: India sends first astronaut to space in 41 years
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Shubhanshu Shukla, mentioning he carries the hopes of 1.4 billion Indians
Poco F7 unveiled globally with Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chip, and more
Poco F7 unveiled globally with Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chip, and more
The Poco F7 is available in three tantalising hues, including Black, White, and a special Snapdragon-themed Cyber Silver
ElevenLabs launches the latest stand-alone voice-generation app
ElevenLabs launches the latest stand-alone voice-generation app
ElevenLabs aims to launch a comprehensive suite of features, including speech-to-text and a conversational AI agent tool soon
Samsung rolls out first-ever QD-OLED Smart Monitor
Samsung rolls out first-ever QD-OLED Smart Monitor
The South-Korean based firm launched the Smart Monitor M7, M8, and M9 with QD-OLED
Google Chrome now allows Android users to move the address bar to the bottom
Google Chrome now allows Android users to move the address bar to the bottom
This feature is currently available to a few users, with plans for a broader rollout in the near future
Google launches latest Gemini model that runs on robots offline
Google launches latest Gemini model that runs on robots offline
Google claimed that the model outperformed several other models at a level close to the cloud-based Gemini Robotics model
Google Earth brings historical Street View imagery on 20th anniversary
Google Earth brings historical Street View imagery on 20th anniversary
With this update, users will be able to access the latest AI-driven insights regarding the planet on Google Earth
iOS 26 Beta 2: Apple enhances Liquid Glass UI, more
iOS 26 Beta 2: Apple enhances Liquid Glass UI, more
Apple is likely to introduce more significant adjustments with the full launch of iOS 26 expected in the fall of 2025
Microsoft incorporates Steam Games into Xbox App for Windows
Microsoft incorporates Steam Games into Xbox App for Windows
Users can join the PC gaming preview and install the Xbox Insider Hub on their computers to enjoy this feature